Lady Jumpers win two in a row

The Somerset High School volleyball team picked up their second win on a row in their 2-1 victory over McCreary Central High School on Monday at the Briar Patch. The Lady Jumpers downed the Lady Raiders 25-13, 20-25, 25-14.
The Lady Jumpers were led by senior Trinity Burkett, who collected 13 kills, 11 serving aces, and two digs. Bethanie Hampton had four kills and five digs. Bailey Whitaker had 13 digs. Tori Smith had five aces and seven digs. Lain Prather had six digs.
Molly Loy had a kill, four aces, a dig and a block. Emi Ford had seven digs and 22 assists. Areli Alverez had two kill sand two digs. Addison Langford had an ace and 10 digs. McKayla Waters had three kills and a block. Zoey Thompson made 13 digs.
"Our defense is really stepping it up,'" exclaimed Somerset High School volleyball coach Rachel Lange. "Every player is doing their part. Our trainer Brian Jones really helped."
Somerset (3-4) will host Casey County on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and will travel to Lincoln County on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
