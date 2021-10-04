Lady Jumpers win two matches in Lake Cumberland Pink Out

The Somerset High School volleyball team collected a pair of wins in this weekend's Lake Cumberland Pink Out. The Lady Jumpers defeated Jackson County 3-2 (25-8, 25-21, 22-25, 22-25, 15-5), and Clay County 3-0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-9).
In the Jackson County win, McKayla Waters had a team-high 13 kills, 11 blocks and one dig. Lain Prather had eight kills, seven blocks, 13 digs, and two assists. Bethanie Hampton had six kills and four blocks. Areli Vela-Alvarez had five kills, 15 digs and two aces. Abby Ford had five kills, one block and seven digs. Emily Ford had two kills, a block, 36 assists, 26 digs and a service ace. Addison Langford had 10 digs and Tori Smith had 12 digs. Bailey Whitaker had 22 digs, three assists and six aces. Kylie Whitaker had 13 digs and Ella Lancaster had three kills.
In the Clay County victory, Hampton had nine kills. Vela-Alvarez had nine kills, two assists, 19 digs and four aces. Prather had seven kills, a block and eight digs. Waters had five kills. Bailey Whitaker 15 digs and six aces. Emily Ford had three kills, 33 assists, four digs and four aces. Langford had eight digs and three aces. Smith had eight digs and two aces. Madison King had three kills, and eight digs.
Somerset (10-13) will host Somerset Christian on Monday, Oct. 11.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
