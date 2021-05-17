Lady Jumpers win two weekend games

Over the weekend, the Somerset High School softball team added two more wins to their season record. On Friday, the Lady Jumpers downed West Jessamine High School by a score of 9-4. On Saturday, Somerset downed North Bullitt High School, 12-0, in five innings.
In the win over West Jessamine, Somerset senior Olivia Ulrich hit a home run, had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Junior Jasmine Peavey had three hits, two doubles, and drove in three runs. Senior Emma Hawk had two hits, and scored thee runs.
In the North Bullitt win, Emma Hawk and Jasmine Peavey both hit home runs. Hawk had three runs batted in, while Peavey drove in two runs and scored three runs on two hits. Freshman Mollie Lucas had two hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Senior Allison Coffey had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Sophomore pitcher Carly Cain pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out four batters.
Somerset (15-13) hosts Garrard County High School on Monday and South Laurel High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
