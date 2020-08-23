Lady Maroon golfer Anna New wins the Women's Kentucky Invitational

RUSSELL SPRINGS - Pulaski County High School junior golfer Anna New destroyed a talented field in the Women's Kentucky Invitational Tournament on Saturday to take top honors. New fired a 71 on the 18-hole Lakewood Country Club golf course to win medalist honors and outdistanced her nearest competitor by a whopping five strokes.
New's even-par round helped pace the Lady Maroons squad to a second-place finish in the overall team standings. Henry Clay took top honors with a score of 326, while Pulaski County finished second with a team score of 338. Host Russell County placed third with a 374 total.
Also for Pulaski County, Lauren Worley fired an 83, Brooke Hopkins and Hailey Halloran both shot 92. Madeline Butcher shot a 96.
For Southwestern, Morgan Mounce scored a 105, Ansley Mounce shot a 109, and Allie Keith fired a 111.
For Wayne County, Malainey Dobbs shot a 94, Kelsey Collins fired a 98, and Caroline Criswell carded a 102.
For Somerset, Mary Beth Hawk shot a 115, Camryn Cooper scored a 117, Ava Hunt carded a 123, Andrea Perry shot a 130, and Kennedy Boots shot 146.
