The Pulaski County Lady Maroons welcomed the Lady Patriots of Lincoln County on Tuesday evening. The Maroons are off to a fast 2-0 start this season and the Patriots were coming off a home loss to Lexington Catholic.
After a slow start to the game for both teams in which Pulaski led 23-21 at the half, the Maroons outscored Lincoln County 47-16 in the second half to take home a 70-37 victory.
The Lady Maroons were led by senior Sydney Martin with 36 points, 5 steals, and 5 rebounds. Sophomore Sydney Resch followed with 12 points. Senior Aubrey Dalton was three for four from the charity stripe and also had eight points and 5 rebounds. Freshman Madeline Butcher scored four and also had three assists and five steals. Junior Maggie Holt scored two and also contributed five rebounds, four assists, four steals, and a block. Sophomore Savannah Heist, freshmen Hannah Murray and Brooklyn Thomas, and seventh grader Caroline Heist each scored two points as well.
Lincoln County’s top scorer was senior Chloe Ralston who had 10 points. Senior Emily Estes and sophomore Hallie Mullins each scored eight points as well for the Lady Patriots.
The Lady Maroons shot 38%, 25-65 on the night, and 14-19 from the free throw line for 73%. Lincoln wasn’t far behind with 30% of shots made, but just couldn’t get the amount of shots the Lady Maroons were making, as Pulaski had 22 steals during the contest.
Lincoln County won the rebound war with 33, although Pulaski was close behind at 32. Pulaski led in offensive rebounds with 17-8, while Lincoln won the defensive boards 25-17.
The Lady Maroons improve to 3-0 to begin the season and will next play on Friday in a double-header against Casey County, with the girls’ game scheduled to tip at 6 p.m.
