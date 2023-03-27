The Pulaski County High School softball team dropped two one-run games on Saturday in the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament. The Lady Maroons fell to East Jessamine 2-1 and lost to Scott County 3-2, thus ending their season-opening four-game win streak.
In the East Jessamine setback, Ryann Sowder had the only hit for the Lady Maroons, while Chloe Carroll scored their lone run. Brooklyn Tomas pitched 3.1 innings and struck out three batters.
In the Scott County loss, Brooklyn Thomas slammed a two-run homer to centerfield in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at 2-2. However, Scott County scored the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth frame for the weekend win.
Thomas led the Lady Maroons with a hit, two runs batted in, and a run scored. Sowder had two hits. Shelbi Sellers had a hit and scored a run. Bella Ellis pitched five innings and struck out six batters.
Pulaski County (4-2) will travel to Madison Southern on Tuesday.
