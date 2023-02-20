For the third time this basketball season, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons and Casey County Lady Rebels squared off. Much higher stakes this time around however, as the winner of this game was guaranteed a spot in the 12th Region Tournament and also were set to compete for the 47th District Championship. Through an up-and-down year, Casey was led by two senior guards in Chloe Dunn and Madison Chansler. Pulaski, as always were led by the junior duo of Sydney Martin and Maggie Holt.
An injury scare from Martin in the second quarter worried the Maroons but the game was never in question, as Pulaski led the entire game and eventually took home their third victory over Casey County by a score of 65-49. Head coach Chris Adkins was proud of the way his team battled through injury following the contest and knows they have a tough one in front of them in the championship.
“Maggie and Sydney fought through some minor injuries tonight and I’m very proud of them. It’s always hard to beat a team three times in a year and Casey County played hard until the end. We will have our hands full Wednesday night against a well-coached Somerset team,” he explained.
Martin got the game started quickly with two baskets before Dunn got the Rebels on the board with two made free throws. Aubrey Daulton gave the Lady Maroons a quick five points to give them a bit of a lead at 9-4. Pulaski was active on the defensive end early, recording multiple steals and forcing Casey into multiple turnovers.
The offense of the Lady Maroons really got going midway through the first quarter, as they went on a 12-4 spree to end the period up 21-10. Holt had six of the points on the run, with Martin, Daulton and Madeline Butcher each scoring two points.
A quick six points from Holt, Martin, and Butcher gave Pulaski a 27-11 lead soon after the start of the second quarter. Martin went down with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury soon after and it wasn’t sure if she could return to the ball game as she limped to the locker room. Three-pointers were then traded by Brooklyn Thomas and freshman Elizabeth Forbes, before two each from Chansler and freshman Aslan Wethington brought the score to 32-20 in favor of the Maroons.
The Lady Rebels were threatening to grab momentum before the end of the half. Most pundits in the crowd were then shocked when Martin came back from the locker room and proceeded to check right into the contest. Not only that, but she immediately drilled a three-pointer from the corner on the next offensive possession by Pulaski. Senior Macie Lee made a shot from long range shortly before the end of the period, with Butcher hitting a free throw before the buzzer that put the Lady Maroons on top 36-23 after 16 minutes of action.
The two teams battled to begin the third quarter, as two made free throws from Martin and a three from Butcher gave the Maroons a quick five points before it was answered by two from freshman Molly Gill and a traditional three-point play from Dunn. Pulaski County then ended the period on a 13-5 run to take control heading into the final period at 54-33, with any chance of a Casey County comeback quickly fading. Daulton and Martin both scored five of the points on the run, with Savannah Heist adding two and Butcher hitting one free throw, Chansler hit a three-pointer for the Rebels shortly before the buzzer that gave Casey a little bit of optimism heading into the final eight minutes.
The Holt and Martin duo started the fourth quarter off with two points each and saw the Lady Maroons’ lead blossom to 25 points. A 12-2 run brought Casey County within 15 points at 60-45, although it seemed time was running out for the Lady Rebels. Wethington had four points on the spree, with Dunn and junior Chelsea Reed hitting shots from deep and Chansler adding another two. The run was only interrupted by a basket from, you guessed it, Martin.
It became a free throw shooting contest late as both team were well into the bonus by this point. Butcher hit 3-4 of her shots from the charity stripe while Dunn hit both of her free throws. A quick two points from Martin with moments to go in the ball game sealed the deal for the Lady Maroons, as they advanced in the 47th District Tournament with a 65-49 victory over a very game Casey County squad.
Pulaski was led by a game-high 24 points from Sydney Martin, who also had eight steals in the victory. Maggie Holt had a near double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds. Madeline Butcher stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five steals, five assists and four rebounds. Aubrey Daulton was the other scorer in double digits with 12 points and she also went a perfect 5-5 from the field. Other scorers included Brooklyn Thomas with three and Savannah Heist with two. Casey County was led by 12 points from both Chloe Dunn and Madison Chansler, who along with Macie Lee, conclude their high school careers.
The Lady Maroons will now advance to Wednesday’s 47th District Finals, where they will square off for the third time this season against the Somerset Lady Jumpers in a rematch of last season’s district finals. Tip for the championship game will be at 7 p.m. at PC Gym.
