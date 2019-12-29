Lady Maroons advance to Sunshine Classic Finals

DAYTONA – The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team picked up their second win in two days on Saturday in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic. The Lady Maroons rolled to a 41-35 win over Cookesville TN.
After falling behind 12-9 after the opening quarter, the Lady Maroons held a slight lead for most of the game.
Junior Maddy Dunn led the way with 17 points, and Caroline Oakes scored 12 points. Haylee Ridner scored 6 points, Heidi Thompson scored 3 points, snd Dawn Wilson scored 3 points. Wilson led the team with five boards.
Pulaski County (10-2) will play in the Sunshine Classic championship game on Monday, Dec. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.