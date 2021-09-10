The Pulaski County High School Lady Maroons hosted cross town rival Southwestern on Friday night, with both teams looking to continue thus far wonderful seasons on the pitch with an important 'W'. Any person expecting an offensive explosion from either team was surely surprised, however, as defense was the name of the game on this night, as the two county teams tied at 1-1..
Goal keeper work from both Southwestern's Riley Sumner and Pulaski's Audrey Jasper was the main highlight of the ever important cross town rivalry, with Jasper in particular having many highlight saves on the night. Both teams managed 1 goal a piece, with a tie being put into both of their records at the end of full time.
As the first half began, the crowd was loud in support of their homestanding Lady Maroons, with there also being a good amount of Southwestern fans as well. Pulaski's Jasper got her first save of the game early in the 3rd minute, a theme that would become very apparent throughout the rest of the game. Reigning District Player of the Year Carrine Souders uncharacteristically missed 2 early shots just wide of the net, one in just the 2nd minute, and one again in the 6th minute. A great defensive play by Pulaski's Allie Sexton occurred in the 10th minute, as she managed to outrun the Lady Warriors on a breakaway attempt and boot the ball out of bounds to stop the attempt. An offsides by Southwestern in the 12th minute again stopped the Warriors short of scoring their first goal of the game.
An absolute masterclass on goal keeping occurred in the 23rd minute by Jasper, as she dove to block a goal attempt from Southwestern, and then immediately regained her standing to block a follow-up attempt. This made the home crowd go absolutely wild. After another save from Jasper in the 27th minute and the first 2 saves of the game from Sumner in the 25th and 29th minute, the Lady Warriors finally put up the first point on the scoreboard, as Kelsey Miller scored from about 6 yards out following a rebound shot after yet another save by PC's Jasper. This occurred in the 35th minute, and after another defense-laden 5 minutes, the Warriors and Maroons went into the locker room with a 1-0 score line favoring Southwestern.
After the break, and following an extremely close shot by Southwestern that bounced off the top crossbar, Jasper went to work yet again. With even more blocks and saves (in the 47th minute, a save off of a Southwestern corner, and a diving block in the 48th minute), it was apparent at this point that Jasper, regardless of the outcome, would be considered the best player on the field on this night.
Following missed shots on goal by Southwestern's Sydney Jones (54th minute) and Pulaski's Maddie Sexton (56th minute), the Lady Maroons finally put their first goal on the board and thus tied the game, with a shot from Camille Powell from about 8 yards out that just trickled past Sumner and just over the goal line into the back of the net in the 57th minute. At this point, both teams were trying their hardest to get just one more goal on the board, with it being clear that neither team really wanted to settle for a draw.
The Maroons went very much on the defense from this on, as the Lady Warriors had several attempts on goal in the last 20 minutes of the game. In particular, Southwestern blew a very easy breakaway attempt, with no Pulaski defenders in sight, due to a blown kick (63rd minute), Miller just missing wide on goal (64th minute), and a failed corner kick that put them in prime position to score, but then, once again, Pulaski's Jasper saved the day (77th minute). The refs blew their whistles 3 minutes later, and the Lady Maroons and Lady Warriors both came off the field with a 1-1 draw. Take it from this writer though, a 1-1 draw may make it seem that the game was boring, but the great defensive plays and amazing saves by both goal keepers made this one of the most enjoyable soccer games I have seen in recent years.
Major props to both teams for amazing defense and all-around effort.
The Lady Warriors' record moves to 8-1-1 on the 2021 season, and they will be back in action on Tuesday, Sept.14, as they will travel to Whitley County to take on the Lady Colonels. The Lady Maroons' record will go to 4-2-3 on the season, and they will be back in action on Monday, Sept. 13, as they will welcome in another crosstown rival in the Lady Jumpers of Somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.