BURNSIDE - The Pulaski County High School girls golf team swept all the awards on Tuesday in the Region 10 Girls Golf Championship at General Burnside Island Golf Course. The Lady Maroons shot a low score of 347 to claim their program-record third straight regional title. Pulaski County junior Anna New fired a low three-over-par 74 to claim the individual regional crown.
While the team region title was 'old hat' for the Lady Maroons, the individual crown was a first for the Lady Maroon junior. New, who carded two birdies and 11 pars on the day, just missed from winning a regional crown last season.
"Anna shot 90 three years ago, 80 last year and 74 this year in region - quite an improvement," Pulaski County High School girls golf coach Chris Adkins stated. "Also her playoff for (individual) first place last year, gave her extra drive."
In the 2019 region tourney, New was tied for first with her teammate Lauren Worley and Rockcastle County's Autumn King after 18 holes. However, New was eliminated in the first playoff hole and had to settle for third-place region finish that year.
New was unaware that she was in the running again for a individual region crown on Tuesday, but the experience in that same situation served her well in the final few holes of her round. After bogeying three holes in a row, at the 11th,12th, and 13th, New settled down to birdie the par-3, 14th hole and parred three of the last four holes en route to her regional title.
"I didn’t know I was in contention - I just knew that I was playing well and wanted to finish strong," New stated. "I was disappointed in the playoff (last year), but also happy for my teammate Lauren Worley. I think the experience did help with today. It taught me a lesson about high-pressure situations and how to handle them better."
Meanwhile, the Lady Maroons team outdistanced runner-up Clay County by 35 points. Pulaski County senior Brooke Hopkins was just one shot off the winning pace, with a 75, and was region individual runner-up. Hopkins was just one shot off the wining scored last year and missed the sudden death playoff.
Pulaski County junior Lauren Worley shot an 86 to place seventh. Worley was the 2019 individual region runner-up after falling in the sudden death playoff for the top spot. Also for the Lady Maroons, Maddie Dudley shot a 113 and Madeline Butcher fired a 112. Pulaski County, who finished with a program-best fifth place in the 2019 state tournament, not only had the top two individual scores in their years region, but had three golfers in the top seven.
"To three-peat it takes a special group of young ladies and parents," Adkins said. "The girls work the hardest of any team I have coached."
"Our girls had a drive and goal since last year to repeat," Adkins added. "They worked extremely hard since last year to get it done."
New, who has been part of all three Lady Maroons' regional team titles, played a crucial part in helping her team win their first regional title in 2018. New made a pressure-packed 'up-and-down' par in the Lady Maroons' sudden death playoff for the team title.
"We won region for the first time three years ago and to win it three years straight is really special and exciting for our team," New stated. "I am happy to have been able to share in the excitement all three years."
Somerset High School finished fifth with a score of 453 Lady Jumper senior Abby Upchurch, who qualified for the 2019 state tournament, ended her prep golfing career with a 18-hole round of 100. Kamryn Copper shot 110, Mary Beth Hawk shot 120, Andrea Perry shot 123, and Kennedy Boots shot 157.
For Southwestern, Ansley Mounce fired a 101, Ally Keith carded a 109, and Morgan Mounce shot a 119.
For Wayne County, Kelsey Collins just missed the state tourney cut-off with a round of 98. Caroline Criswell carded a 104 and Malainey Dobbs fired a 102.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
