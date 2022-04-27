Lady Maroons back on track with district win

LIBERTY - After a four-game losing skid, which included two district losses, the Pulaski County High School softball team got back on the winning track with a 12-1 district victory over Casey County on Tuesday.
Bella Ellis led the way for the Lady Maroons by batting a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate and driving in three runs. Brooklyn Thomas had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored two runs. Jessie Begley had three hits, scored three runs, and scored two runs. Chloe Carroll had two hits, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Holly Barron had two hits. Kaelyn Conway had one hit, drove in two runs, and scored a run.
Jessie Begley picked up the pitching win in five innings of work. Begley allowed only one run, four hits, and struck out five batters.
Pulaski County (14-6, 3-2) will host Casey County on Thursday for a district rematch.
