Lady Maroons battle back in final minutes 

Although the girls soccer game between Pulaski County High School and North Laurel High School ended in a 1-1 tie on Thursday night, it really felt like a win for the Lady Maroons.
The match went scoreless for the first 76 minutes until Lady Jaguars sophomore Mikaela Moore scored from eight yards out to put North Laurel up 1-0. At that point, North Laurel's late goal looked as if it was going to be the game winner.
With less than two minutes left in the contest, sophomore Lexi Lawless found the ball at her feet near midfield with one-on-one coverage. Lawless patiently dribbled the ball deep into the box for the equalizer score in the top right corner of the net.
"We played a through ball and I got a breakaway," Lawless stated. "I was sort of scared of losing the ball before I took the shot, because North Laurel has a strong defense."
Up until the final four minutes of the match, neither team really had a solid attempt on frame, as both clubs played excellent backfield defense.
"We really had a lot of opportunities in the first half, and could not cash in," stated Pulaski County High School girls soccer coach Chris Fabrizio. "We gave up a couple of chances in the second half, and North Laurel took advantage of it."
"The way this team responded with four minutes left, down 1-0, says a lot about their character and the leadership on this team," Fabrizio added. "I am really proud of them, and the way they battled."
In the 77th minute Pulaski County senior Camille Powell got loose on a breakaway and sent a 15-yard shot on frame at the North Laurel keeper. Powell had two mid-range shot attempts late in the first half, as both sailed wide.
Junior Briley New, sophomore Haylee Franklin, junior Allie Sexton, senior Lexi Nicholas, and sophomore Abbee Coomer all had shot attempts in the first half.
Allie Sexton had back-to-back shot attempts in the first six minutes of the second half. Junior Maddie Sexton had a shot attempt midway through the second half. New nailed a corner kick that had to be saved by the Lady Jags' keeper in the 67th minute, and later she shot wide on a close-range attempt.
For the match, Pulaski County outshot North Laurel 13 to 5. Lady Maroons' junior keeper Audrey Jasper had three saves on the night.
Pulaski County (3-2-1) will host Mercer County High School on Thursday, Sept. 2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
