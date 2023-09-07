It was senior night on the pitch for the Pulaski Lady Maroons. Prior to their game against Model, Pulaski honored seniors Kaytra Anderson, Abbee Coomer, Lily Hamilton, Lexi Lawless and Lily Purcell. The Maroons were coming off a morale crushing loss at Boyle County on Tuesday night and were hoping to snap a four game skid. The Model Patriots hoped to ride their Tuesday win over Corbin into another victory at the Maroons’ expense.
However, at the end of the ball game, neither team came away with a victory, as they battled to a 1-1 draw by the time the scoreboard showed triple zeros.
Pulaski started the game with Lexi Lawless, Abbee Coomer, Simi McAlpin and Lily Purcell as the Maroons’ back line. In the sixth minute, McAlpin took the ball all the way down the field and she had a good shot from the left side that was saved by the Patriot goalkeeper Claire Garner. The Patriots went on the attack and Lawless was there to clear the ball.
In the eighth minute of the half, Maiya Bhandari had a shot that was saved by Pulaski’s freshman goalie Jessica Phillippi. Just under 21 minutes to go in the half, one of the Model defenders had a handball in the goal box, awarding a penalty kick to the Maroons. Senior Kaytra Anderson took it for the Maroons. The ball sailed passed the goalie for the first Maroon goal of the night to give the home team a 1-0 edge.
In the 22nd minute, Kenlee Gilreath had a shot sail wide. Senior Lily Hamilton was all over the field tonight, providing offense and defense for the Maroons. At 16:39, Model had another shot saved by the Maroon keeper. Ada Schepers had an impressive shot sail wide. Model had a shot go over the goal. The first half ended with the Maroons leading, 1-0.
The second half, the Maroons came out ready to attack. Pulaski had several shots during the second half, with Austyn Hensen, Simi McAlpin and Madisyn Spurlock all having shots that narrowly missed their target.
The Patriots were soon awarded a free kick from about 20 yards out. Maiya Bhandari took the shot and it sailed past Phillippi, tying up the game at 1-1.
The rest of the game goalkeepers Garner and Phillippi made impressive saves keeping the score 1-1.
In the 71st minute, the Patriots had their second handball of the night, awarding the Maroons another penalty kick. Lawless was the chosen one this time. She kicked it but unfortunately Garner was there to save it. It bounced off the goalie and the Maroons crashed the goal. Lawless put it in the left corner for what seemed to be the game-winning goal. The referees had a conference and took back the goal. The ruling on the field stated since Lawless took the penalty kick, she couldn’t be the one to kick it in. The goal was taken away. So, it remained 1-1.
The remaining 9 minutes were heavy on the defense for both teams. The game ended in a draw, 1-1.
The Maroons, now 1-8-1, will host Somerset for their second meeting of the season on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m.
