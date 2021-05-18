Lady Maroons' Bella Ellis hits two homers and grand slam

Submitted Photo

Pulaski County High School freshman Bella Ellis slammed two homers in the Lady Maroons' win over Russell County High School on Monday. Ellis hit a walk-off grand slam and ended the game with a total of five runs batted in.

Pulaski County High School freshman Bella Ellis slammed two home runs – including a game-ending grand slam – and drove in five runs in the Lady Maroons' 11-1 win over Russell County High School on Monday.

With the Lady Maroons leading 7-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ellis skied a fly ball over the left field fence to score senior Molli Nelson, seventh-grader Chloe Carroll and sophomore Abigail Clevenger for the walk-off mercy-rule win. Ellis hit a solo homer in the third inning,

Pulaski County senior Molli Nelson hit a perfect 4-for-4, drove in four runs and scored two runs. Nelson and Ellis accounted for nine of the Lady Maroons' 11 total runs. Senior Riley Hull had two hits, drove in a run and scored three runs. Chloe Carrol had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.

Senior Kaylee Strunk got the pitching win in six innings and work. Strunk struck out four batters in the game.

Pulaski County (21-6) host Madison Southern High School on Tuesday and West Jessamine High School on Thursday.

STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you