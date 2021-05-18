Lady Maroons' Bella Ellis hits two homers and grand slam

Pulaski County High School freshman Bella Ellis slammed two home runs – including a game-ending grand slam – and drove in five runs in the Lady Maroons' 11-1 win over Russell County High School on Monday.
With the Lady Maroons leading 7-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ellis skied a fly ball over the left field fence to score senior Molli Nelson, seventh-grader Chloe Carroll and sophomore Abigail Clevenger for the walk-off mercy-rule win. Ellis hit a solo homer in the third inning,
Pulaski County senior Molli Nelson hit a perfect 4-for-4, drove in four runs and scored two runs. Nelson and Ellis accounted for nine of the Lady Maroons' 11 total runs. Senior Riley Hull had two hits, drove in a run and scored three runs. Chloe Carrol had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Senior Kaylee Strunk got the pitching win in six innings and work. Strunk struck out four batters in the game.
Pulaski County (21-6) host Madison Southern High School on Tuesday and West Jessamine High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
