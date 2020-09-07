Lady Maroons blank Casey County 

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons soccer team dominated the Casey County Rebels in the first game of a 12th Region doubleheader on opening day last night at Pulaski.
Pulaski had been running up the score throughout the whole first period, but sophomore Maddie Sexton closed out the game in style when she put in four goals in the last ten minutes of the first to give the Lady Maroons an 11-0 mercy rule victory.
The Lady Maroons had built up a 7-0 lead, and Sexton took control and finished it. She started her run of goals with just under ten minutes left on the clock when she dribbled past multiple defenders put the ball right around the goalkeeper.
Less than a minute later, Pulaski worked the ball deep inside the box and Sexton knocked it in. Within the last five minutes of the game she sent in a long penalty kick to put the Lady Maroons up 10-0 and put in another close box shot to give the game its final score of 11-0.
There is no doubt the Maroons finished strong with Sexton’s late goals, but they started hot as well.
Freshman Lexi Lawless opened up her varsity career with back to back goals to put Pulaski up 2-0 early.
Within the first two minutes of the game, Lawless nailed in a close goal to take an early lead. Just a minute later, she followed her first goal up with a driving goal that sailed into the top of the net.
After the opening goals by Lawless, the Lady Maroons had multiple very close attempts that just missed the mark. After over ten minutes without a goal, sophomore Briley New broke the silence when she kicked one in from the right side of the net to the left corner.
Several minutes later, New punched one in off a deflection from the Lady Rebel goalkeeper to put Pulaski up 4-0 before the midway point of the first period.
Later, with just under 17 minutes left in the first, freshman Hailey Halloran was granted a penalty kick inside the box. She capitalized on her opportunity and sent in her first goal of her varsity career.
Less than a minute later, junior Camille Powell dribbled around multiple defenders in the box and sent in a goal to put her Lady Maroons up 6-0.
Like Lawless, Halloran could not settle for just one goal in her debut. She took an assist from Sexton and drilled one into the left corner of the net from close range.
Sexton had attempted several dangerously close attempts throughout the first but, could not seem to get them in. She easily avenged every miss with a make when she put in four straight goals to help her team get a mercy rule victory over the Lady Rebels.
Pulaski put together an extremely impressive opener against a 12th region opponent, and they will be back on the field Thursday night on their home turf again to face the McCreary Central Raiders at 6 p.m.
