Lady Maroons blast Whitley County 14-0

WILLIAMSBURG – The Pulaski County High School softball team easily disposed of the Whitley County High School Lady Colonels in their 14-0 victory on Monday.
Leading 7-0 going into the fifth inning, the Lady Maroons tacked on seven more runs to put the game into a five-inning mercy rule status.
Seniors Kaylee Strunk and Vickie Countryman teamed up fro the two-hit shutout win on the mound. Strunk pitched one perfect frame striking one batter, while Vickie Countryman pitched four scoreless innings and gave only two hits.
Pulaski County senior Dawn Wilson, now batting in the two spot, hit a perfect 3-for-3, drove in three runs and scored three runs.
Pulaski County nationally ranked seventh-grader Chloe Carroll continued to roll with two hits, two runs batted in and two runs scored.
Senior Molli Nelson had three hits and scored two runs. Senior Riley Hull hit a triple, drove in two runs and scored three runs.
Pulaski County (11-1) travel to Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday, and will host the Lady Rockets on Thursday.
