Lady Maroons blast Whitley County in opener

The Pulaski County High school softball team opened up their 2022 season with a huge 19-4 win over Whitley County High School on Monday. The Lady Maroons scored 19 runs on nine hits in four innings to end the contest after only five frames.
Senior Jesse Begley led the Lady Maroons at the plate and on the mound. At the plate, Begley had two hits, drove in five runs, and scored two runs. In the pitcher's circle, Begley gave up only four hits and struck out seven batters.
The Lady Maroons offense was powered by a host on middle schoolers in their season-opening victory. Pulaski County eighth-grader Brooklyn Thomas hit a three-run homer, had two hits, drove in five runs and scored two runs. Eighth-grader Chloe Carroll had two hits, drove in two runs and scored four runs. Eighth-grader Shelbie Sellers had one hit, drove in a run and scored four runs.
Senior Kaelyn Conway drove in a run and scored two runs. Bella Ellis and Ryann Sowder had one hit each.
Pulaski County (1-0) host Madison Central High School on Tuesday and will travel to Russell County on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
