Lady Maroons blow out Casey County in Season Opener

As far as season openers go, it was about as good of a first time out as Pulaski County Lady Maroon head soccer coach Chris Fabrizio could have drawn up.
The Lady Maroons got hat tricks from the sister duo of Maddie and Allie Sexton, two goals from Camille Powell, as well as lone scores from Sydney Martin and Briley New, on their way to an impressive,10-1 beatdown over district rival Casey County.
"We came out pretty aggressive tonight to start, and I felt like we were probably the better team, so that allowed me to put some of my players in positions that they're not as familiar with," stated coach Fabrizio, after his club's blowout win over the Lady Rebels to kick off the 2021 season.
Pulaski County wasted little time in jumping on top of Casey County, thanks to the first of three goals in the win from Allie Sexton with only 1:20 gone by in the first half of play.
And, there would be much more to come from the Lady Maroons.
Another score from Allie Sexton moments later -- thanks to a beautiful cross from her sister Maddie -- extended the PC lead out to 2-0.
Martin then got in on the fun with a score, and Maddie Sexton followed that up with a goal, and the Lady Maroons led Casey County late in the opening half of play by a 4-0 margin.
The Lady Rebels finally tried to get off the mat, thanks to a goal from Savannah Twilley trimming the deficit to 4-1 by the intermission, but that lone score from Casey County certainly didn't give the visitors any momentum headed into the second period.
PC put this one to rest early in the second half, as Powell scored both of her goals inside the first 13 minutes of the period, along with another goal from Allie Sexton, and a score from New.
With 27:44 remaining in the contest, Fabrizio and crew were rolling in their season opener by a count of 8-1 over an outmanned Casey County squad.
"I thought the girls came out with real good focus and effort to start the second half, and that allowed me to get a lot of my reserves into the game and get them some good, quality minutes," pointed out the Pulaski County head coach.
"With our starters in there tonight, we did some really good things moving the ball and got some opportunities on goal," Fabrizio added. "Again, you need some of those reserve players to be able to step up with some quality minutes later in the season, so I felt like tonight was a good chance to get them in there and let them gain some experience."
Both of the Sexton sisters -- Maddie and Allie -- not only led the way for Pulaski County with three goals each in the win, but the duo also added one assist each.
Pulaski County -- 1-0 on the young season -- will return to the field on Friday night at 6 p.m., hosting the Lincoln County Lady Patriots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.