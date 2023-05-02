The Lady Maroons of Pulaski County were back in action for the first time in a week, with their last outing being a loss at the hands of the Somerset Lady Jumpers. Now on this Tuesday evening, the Maroons were set to square off with another crosstown rival in the Southwestern Warriors. Pulaski beat them 10-0 in their last meeting, but this particular contest was at the War Path, home of the Warriors.
The offense of the Maroons would not be denied on this night, as they lit up Southwestern early, forcing multiple pitching changes. Eventually, Pulaski ended the game early in just three innings, defeating Southwestern 20-0 in what was the most lopsided game in history between the two programs.
The first batter up for Pulaski in the top of the first inning, Chloe Carroll, was walked to begin the ball game. It didn't take long for the Lady Maroons to score as Brooklyn Thomas stepped to the plate and hit a hard shot to right field for an RBI single, giving Pulaski County the first run of the evening. The Warriors turned their first out of the evening off a diving catch from outfielder Andrea West.
A Rilee Ross single put two base runners on the corners for Pulaski. An error allowed another run to come home and left runners still on the corners. A two RBI double on a ground ball to right field by Ryann Sowder doubled the Maroon lead and put them on top 4-0. Southwestern was able to turn two straight outs to end the Pulaski offense, leaving a runner stranded on first.
Thomas was on the mound for the Lady Maroons and she was able to sit all three batters she faced down in the bottom of the first frame, including grabbing her first strikeout of the contest. Avery Davis had a grab in the outfield for an out that wouldn't be out of place in the Sportscenter Top 10.
Shelbi Sellers began the top of the second inning with a lead off double on a line drive to left field. Another double from Carroll put two runners into scoring position quickly for Pulaski. The third batter of the inning was Thomas and she too hit a double for an RBI for the fifth run of the evening for Pulaski County.
After a walk on Bella Ellis, a Ross two RBI single into center field made the score 7-0 for the Lady Maroons, with Southwestern now bringing in Jordyn McDonald to pitch for starter Raegan Peters. A single by Claire Hamilton loaded up the bases for the Maroons. It took just one swing of the bat to clear them, as Sowder hit a deep blast to left field for a grand slam to increase the Pulaski lead to 11-0, with this game getting close to run rule territory.
The next batter grounded out to Lexi Martin to finally put an out on the scoreboard. Following a walk on Maggie Gregory, a line drive by Sellers made contact with McDonald on the mound, with McDonald immediately going down due to injury. Prayers up that she recovers quickly.
The Warriors then brought Macie Gwin in to pitch, with the top of the order back to bat for the Maroons. A Carroll RBI single to left field scored the 12th Pulaski run of the ball game. Thomas then hit a no-doubter to deep right field that sailed over the wall, scoring three more runs and putting the Lady Maroons on top 15-0.
The Maroons loaded the bases back up quickly after a walk on Ellis, a single by Ross and another walk on Hamilton. Gwin grabbed her first strikeout of the evening to put the Warriors one out away from finally getting out of a disastrous top of the second. One more run was scored after Davis was hit by a pitch before Hanah Ellis made a catch of a fly ball in foul territory to retire the side. The damage was done though, as Pulaski led by a score of 16-0 already.
Thomas began the bottom of the second with a strikeout, with the next batter grounding out to the short stop Sellers. Already the Warriors were down to their final out in the frame. Abigayle Peters finally got a hit on the board for the home team, a single on a drive to right field. Raegan Peters followed that up with a pop fly that landed snugly in right field for another single, giving the Warriors two base runners to work with. However, another strikeout ended the inning, with Southwestern still searching for a run in the ball game.
Sellers was walked to begin the top of the third inning, with Carroll reaching after an error. Thomas then stepped up to bat again and hit another massive shot to center field, with Thomas calling her shot as soon as the ball left her bat. The ball quickly left the playing area and gave Thomas a three-run home run, increasing the Pulaski lead to 19-0.
Kailee Zimmerman came in to pinch hit for the Maroons and hit a single into left field. After a fielder's choice, another single was hit by another pinch hitter Katie Beth Mounce. An RBI single by Davis with two outs gave Pulaski County an even 20 for the ball game before the final out was turned.
Southwestern was down to their final three outs as the bottom of the third inning began, with the Warriors needing to score at least six runs here to avoid the run rule. However, they just weren't getting the hits tonight. Three batters came to the plate in the stanza and all three were sat down in due fashion, with the Lady Maroons taking the victory 20-0 over the Warriors.
Pulaski County was led in the game by an eight RBI and two home run performance by Thomas, while Sowder added six RBI's and an additional home run. Davis and Ross each had two RBI's, while Carroll and Hamilton had an RBI apiece. Thomas pitched all three innings on the mound, striking out three while just allowing two hits.
Southwestern's lone two hits came from Abigayle and Raegan Peters. They used three pitchers over the course of the ball game, those being Raegan Peters, McDonald and Gwin, with the three combining for two strikeouts.
The Lady Maroons improve to 12-11 for the season and they will be back on the road on Thursday as they travel to South Laurel to play the Lady Cardinals at 6 p.m.
The Warriors fall to 14-14 and will be back in action on Thursday as well, as they travel to face off against the Somerset Lady Jumpers in crosstown action at 6 p.m.
