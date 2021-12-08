Lady Maroons bounce back with road win

STANFORD – After dropping their first game of the season to Danville High School on Monday, the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team bounced back with an impressive 54-39 road win over Lincoln County High School on Tuesday.
Lady Maroons sophomore Sydney Martin scored a game-high 26 points in the win. Caroline Oakes scored 15 points with three treys. Maggie Holt scored eight points, Madeline Butcher scored three points and Bella Ellis scored two points.
Pulaski County (3-1) will travel to Casey County High School for a district match-up on Friday, Dec. 10.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
