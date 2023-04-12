After suffering a loss to Casey County to begin district play on Monday, the Lady Maroons were back in action on the road at Casey County on Tuesday looking to snap a four game skid. Pulaski County snapped their skid with a solid outing, not allowing a single Lady Rebel to score and splitting the series with Casey by a score of 11-0 in five innings, with the Maroons scoring 10 runs in the final two innings.
Novaleigh Baker led the Lady Maroons with four RBI's, with all of them coming in the fifth inning on a grand slam. Claire Hamilton had two RBI's, while Brooklyn Thomas, Ryann Sowder and Bella Ellis all had one apiece. Sowder and Ellis also both had solo home runs in the contest. Ellis pitched a complete game shutout, allowing only two hits in the ball game while striking out six. The Lady Rebels' lone hits came from sophomore Kennedy Neat and junior Gaeda Gertler.
Pulaski County improves to 7-6 for the season and the Lady Maroons will be in action again on Thursday as they host their crosstown rival Southwestern at 6 p.m.
