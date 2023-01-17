After a loss to rival Southwestern on Friday, the Lady Maroons were right back in action on Saturday, taking on Daviess County in the House Insurance Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout. Pulaski County saw their offense bounce back, defeating the Lady Panthers 65-51.
The Maroons were led to the victory by 21 points and five steals from Sydney Martin. Madeline Butcher scored 13 points, including going 11-12 from the free throw line, and Aubrey Daulton added 11 points and seven rebounds. Brooklyn Thomas stuffed the stat sheet for the Maroons, adding eight points, four rebounds, four steals, two assists and a blocked shot. Other scorers included Hannah Murray with six points, Savannah Heist with four and Ana Muse with two. Daviess County was led by a game-high 27 points from senior Adylan Ayer.
