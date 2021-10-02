Lady Maroons breeze by Casey County

A noon kickoff soccer game on a Saturday. You might think that there would be a low attendance, right? Well you would be wrong, as the stadium was almost filled as the hosting Lady Maroons of Pulaski took on the Lady Rebels of Casey County in the 47th District Tournament semifinals, with the winner advancing to Monday's title game against the Lady Jumpers of Somerset.
Pulaski had already beaten Casey both times they had played this season, with their most recent game being a nail-biting 6-5 victory over the Lady Rebels. However, there would be no nail biting in this 3rd encounter between the schools in the 2021 season, as Pulaski easily advanced to the 47th district Finals by beating Casey by a score of 8-1 (not to take anything away from the Lady Rebels however, as they have some good young talent, it just wasn't enough to get past Pulaski on this day).
The Lady Maroons started off early with the shot attempts, as Lexi Lawless saw a shot get blocked by Casey's goal keeper Ashlynd Pittman in the very first minute of the game. Other shots early came from Maddie Sexton in the 2nd minute, as she saw her shot attempt hit just off the right crossbar of the goal, a shot from Diana Rodriguez in the 3rd minute that was stopped by Pittman, and a free kick attempt in the 5th minute by Allie Sexton that went just over the top of Casey's goal.
A beautiful save in the 9th minute of the game from Pulaski's Audrey Jasper showed that it was going to be extremely hard for the Lady Rebels to score on her on this particular day. Finally, in the 13th minute, Pulaski finally opened up the offense on the afternoon, as Maddie Sexton found the left side of the net from about 8 yards out to make the score 1-0 in favor of the Lady Maroons. In the 15th minute, a shot from Sydney Martin was just stopped by Casey off of a rebound, and then in the 21st minute, a free kick from Pulaski just about led to a goal after the kick from Camille Powell, but it was just barely stopped.
Just a few minutes later, in the 23rd minute, a yellow card was called by the referee on one of the Casey County players, leading to a penalty kick from Lexi Nicholas that found the back of the net, increasing Pulaski's lead to 2-0. It was beginning to look like the Lady Maroons would hold Casey scoreless in the first half, but the Lady Rebels found a way to get on the scoreboard before the halftime buzzer sounded, as Madison Chansler had a free kick from about 20 yards out in the 36th minute, and after the ball hit the top crossbar, it was not able to be saved by Pulaski's Jasper, making the score 2-1 with just minutes to go until halftime.
An unfortunate injury to Casey's Pittman saw her replaced (though she would later return for the second half) in the last few minutes of the half by Savannah Stephenson, and Pulaski would take advantage of the new goal keeper. As moments later in the 39th minute, Maddie Sexton had her second goal of the game, as she found the back of the net from around 7 yards out. This made the score 3-1 in favor of the homestanding Lady Maroons, and that is the score that would be brought into halftime a minute later.
A few minutes after the players made their way back on the field for the 2nd half, and after all the fans were finishing drying up from the sudden rain shower that hit with a few minutes to go in the first half, the Lady Maroons got the 2nd half offense going fast. The first goal of the half was scored in the 46th minute, as after a corner from PC, Lawless was able to get the ball right at the goal and put it in, making the score 4-1. After an attempt from Maddie Sexton in the 51st minute for her 3rd goal on the afternoon was stopped, Pulaski found paydirt once again, as in the 52nd minute, Martin had her first goal on the day from right next to the goal, and off of an apparent assist from Allie Sexton, to make the score 5-1 in favor of the Lady Maroons, and a blowout was threatening to occur at this point in the game.
Following a shot from Allie Sexton that was just blocked by Casey's Pittman in the 64th minute, and in the 65th minute to be exact, Powell had her first goal of the day after she hit an absolute beauty of a lob shot right over Pittman's head from about 15 yards away, thus increasing Pulaski's lead to 6-1, but the offense wouldn't stop there. The penultimate goal of the game was scored in the 72nd minute, as Abbee Coomer was able to connect on an absolutely stunning lob kick from around 18 yards away from the goal (and being 100% serious about these lob kick goals, they look like the textbook definition of one, such grace on the both of them), for her first goal of the game and to make the score 7-1 in favor of the Lady Maroons.
In the final seconds of the game, and following 2 shots that were off for her in 74th and 76th minutes, Allie Sexton was finally able to get one of her shots to go in, as she found the ball next to the goal and hit it right into the back of the net. This made the score 8-1 in favor of Pulaski, and following another yellow card being called on Casey, the final horn sounded a few moments later, with the 8-1 scoreline being the final score of the game. Congratulations to the Lady Maroons for making it to the District Finals!
As previously stated, this game was for the right to advance to the 47th District Tournament finals on Monday. The Lady Maroons will be back in action on Monday, as they will host the 47th District Championship game against the Lady Jumpers of Somerset. This is sure to be a great game folks so make sure to come on out to the Pulaski soccer field on Monday, where action will begin at 5:30 p.m.
