The Lady Maroons traveled to Rockcastle County on Saturday afternoon to participate in the Rocket Classic, as they faced off against Perry County Central. Coming off a rivalry victory over the Lady Jumpers on Friday, Pulaski needed to be fully focused heading into this battle against one of the top teams in the 14th Region. Although they fell behind early, focused is exactly what this group was, as they earned an easy 66-33 victory.
Pulaski fell behind early 6-0 and right after the sixth point was put in via senior Kendra Lawson, you could see the attitude of the Maroons start to change. The Lady Maroons didn't let the Lady Commodores scored again in the first quarter, going on 16-0 run the rest of the way through. Aubrey Daulton led the way in the quarter with five points, Sydney Martin added in her first four points of the game, Taylen Ralston hit a three-pointer and both Madeline Butcher and Brooklyn Thomas chipped in two points apiece.
The two teams didn't let much separation happen in the second quarter, as they traded buckets back-and-forth for a majority of the period. Sophomore Kyra McAlarnis had five points during the quarter, while junior Emmalee Neace hit her first three-pointer of the contest. The scoring for the Maroons came from everywhere on the floor in the period, with Martin scoring four, Maggie Holt converting on a traditional three-point play for three points and Butcher, Savannah Heist, Daulton and Thomas all adding another two points each. Pulaski still had a convincing 31-18 lead at the break.
The home team on the scoreboard showed why they are every bit of a 12th Region favorite in the third quarter, holding the Lady Commodores to just six points while scoring 21 of their own. McAlarnis scored four of Perry County Central's six in the period. Butcher was solid for the Lady Maroons in the quarter, scoring seven of her team's 21 points. Sydney Resch had her first five points of the contest during the quarter, with Martin scoring four more, Holt adding three and Ralston scoring two right before the buzzer. The defense of the Maroons was suffocating as well, recording steal after steal in the middle of the quarter it seemed. Pulaski was up 52-24 heading into the final quarter after a 15-0 run to end the period.
Pulaski County ended up coming away with a 66-33 victory after a final quarter that saw Ralston hit two more from distance, as well as Martin add four more and both Butcher and Resch add two more to their totals for the game. Martin in particular had a reverse lay-up that seemed to hang in the air forever before somehow finding the bottom of the net in a highlight that seemed worthy of the Sportscenter Top 10. Neace scored four of her team's nine points in the period.
The Lady Maroons were led by 16 points from Sydney Martin, as well as 13 from Madeline Butcher and 11 from Taylen Ralston. Both Aubrey Daulton and Sydney Resch had seven points, Maggie Holt had six, Brooklyn Thomas added four and Savannah Heist contributed two. Perry County Central was led by 10 points from Kyra McAlarnis.
Pulaski County improves to 19-4 with the win and will be in action again on Feb. 7 when they will travel to Russell County for a 5:30 p.m. tip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.