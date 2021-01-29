Lady Maroons breeze by Somerset  

The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team hit 10 three-pointers and forced the Somerset High School squad into 20 turnovers in an easy Lady Maroons’ 64-49 district win on Friday.
After Somerset took an early 5-3 lead two minutes into the game, the homestanding Lady Maroons outscored Somerset 27 to 5 over the next 12 minutes of play. The Pulaski County sharp-shooters hit five three-pointers during that stretch thanks to three treys by Caroline Oakes, a trey by Madelyn Blankenship, and a trey by Shelby Cothron.
The Lady Maroons went into the halftime break leading 31-14, after Lady Maroons Maggie Holt got a putback at the buzzer.
“Our defense was really the difference in the first half,” Pulaski County High School girls basketball coach Chris Adkins stated. “We pulled the full-court press off after the first half, for no other reason than, we have another game tomorrow and we felt like we had the game in hand.”
“We are getting pretty good with our quickness,” Adkins added. “It was good to see Shelby Cothron back. She had missed a few games with an injury and It really looked like she hadn’t missed any games.”
The third quarter turned out to be a Caroline Oakes ‘three-point shooting clinic, as the junior sharpshooter hit three consecutive bombs from beyond the arc in the third to put the Lady Maroons up by 30 points with 1:33 left in the period. For the game, Oakes scored a career-high 24 points, hit six free throws and connected on six three-pointers.
“Caroline Oakes is shooting the ball well with a lot of confidence,” Adkins stated. “Early in the year, she wasn’t shooting the ball well and she was a little sick. Now she is getting her energy back and getting her legs back. If you don’t have your legs, as a shooter, it is tough.”
Pulaski County’s smothering defense only allowed the Lady Jumpers five made field goals in the first half, but Somerset’s Addi Bowling and Grace Bruner started to provide some offense in the second half. Bowling scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half and connected on five threes for the game. Grace Bruner scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half.
Besides Oakes game-high 24 points, Maddy Dunn scored 10 points and Shelby Cothron scored eight points. Dawn Wilson led the Lady Maroons with seven rebounds, while Cothron and Dunn both had four assists each.
For Somerset, Madison Garland scored nine points and had a game-high 13 rebounds. Grace Bruner had six rebounds to go with her team-high 19 points.
“We played hard and any time you play a rivalry game against a cross-town team it is a tough deal,” Adkins stated. “I felt like we did a tremendous job rebounding in the first half, giving Somerset ‘one shot and done’, if we didn’t turn them over. We did force a lot of turnovers. We are tickled with the win and we are 2-0 in the district, with Rock to play.”
Pulaski County (6-2) will travel to Southwestern High School on Friday, Feb. 5. Somerset (1-4) travel to McCreary Central High School on Saturday, Jan. 30.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
SHS 7 7 13 22 – 49
PC 19 12 20 13 – 64
SOMERSET – Grace Bruner 19, Bowling 17, Garland 9, Kate Bruner 2, Kyndell Fisher 2.
PULASKI COUNTY – Oakes 24, Dunn 10, Cothron 8, Holt 7, Blankenship 6, Wilson 5, Butcher 1.
