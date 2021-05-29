LIBERTY - The Pulaski County High School softball team had no problems in their 47th District Tournament first-round game in a 16-1 three-inning win over Casey County High School on Saturday.
The Lady Maroons scored 15 runs in the first two frames, but the Lady Rebels scored a run in the top of the third inning to temporarily postpone a three-inning mercy-rule stoppage.
However, Pulaski County eighth-grader Ryann Sowder hit an inside-the-park home run past the right fielder for the walk-off win in the bottom of the third inning.
Pulaski County started the game out by scoring nine runs in the first inning. After getting on base with hits, Riley Hull and Molli Nelson both scored on Casey County fielding errors. Bella Ellis singled to centerfield to score Chloe Carroll and Dawn Wilson. Kaylee Strunk singled to centerfield to score Ellis. Sowder reached base on an error to score Gabbie Countryman. With the bases loaded, Hull was hit by a pitch to force in Allyson Carrington. Nelson grounded out to second to score Abby Clevenger. Wilson hit a bunt single to score Sowder.
The Lady Maroons added six more runs in their second at bats. Vicky Countryman homer to left field to bring home her twin sister Gabbie Countryman. Three baytters later, Hull hit a solo homer to right field. Wilson singled up the middle to score Nelson. Ellis singled to left field to score Carroll and Wilson.
Offensively for Pulaski County, Bella Ellis drove in four runs on two hits. Dawn Wilson and Riley Hull each had two hits and drove in two runs. Kaylee Strunk had two hits, and Vicky Countryman drove in two runs.
Pulaski County (25-8) will play Rockcastle County High School in the 47th District Tournament championship game on Monday at Casey County High School.
