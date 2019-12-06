Lady Maroons breeze to home opener win

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons basketball team blew out the Corbin Redhounds 65-48 in their home opener last night.
The biggest factors that pushed the Lady Maroons to a win by such a wide margin was their defense and Corbin fouls. The Redhounds sent Pulaski into the bonus both halves and just could not stay out of foul trouble.
Although the Maroons took a 17-point victory, Corbin was only down 6 points at halftime. After the break, Pulaski took off and left the Redhounds in the dust.
The Maroons led, 32-26 at the start of the third quarter but quickly got the offense rolling, starting with a three pointer by senior forward Heidi Thompson.
Corbin's senior guard Hannah Medlin answered Thompson's shot with a three pointer of her own, but the Maroons did not let that get in the way of extending their lead.
They found success on multiple inside shots and were fouled on a few more, and on the other side they only allowed four points throughout the remainder of the period.
Late in the quarter, sophomore guard Caroline Oakes found an offensive groove as she sunk back to back three-point shots and hit a mid-range shot a few possessions later that helped extend the Maroons lead to 20-points.
In between Oakes's three-point baskets and her two pointer, junior guard Maddy Dunn stole the ball away from Shelby Stewart but was the victim of a flagrant on her layup attempt after the steal. Dunn hit both of her free throws, and fellow junior guard Molli Nelson hit a pair of free throws of her own that closed the third quarter with Pulaski ahead 55-33.
Throughout the fourth quarter, the Maroons slightly let up, but they still played the Redhounds pretty even and secured a big victory.
Earlier in the game, the Lady Maroons got off to a hot start. Senior forward Haylee Ridner up a three ball to open the quarter, and Dunn stole the ball right back and took off the other way for an easy layup.
For the remainder of the period the Maroons put in some work under the basket and were relentless on defense. Corbin was held to just nine points in the quarter and they came from three shots behind the arch by Bailey Stewart, Shelby Stewart, and Marissa Scott.
In the second quarter, the Lady Redhounds found their stride a little bit on the offensive side. S. Stewart was especially successful throughout the period as she drew several fouls and knocked down two more three-point shots.
Even though Corbin ended their offensive struggle, they could not keep out of foul trouble and sent Pulaski into the bonus with over half the quarter left to play. This resulted in a lot of free points for the Maroons and they were able to head into the half leading 32-26 and then were able to pull away in the second half.
The combination of some offensive success, a ferocious defensive effort, and Corbin's foul trouble was the perfect recipe for the Maroon's blowout victory.
The Maroons leading scorer and rebounder was senior forward Heidi Thompson and she finished with 20 points. She gave Corbin problems from all over, especially under the basket. Maddy Dunn also had a nice game for Pulaski as she finished with 13 points and 6 steals.
The Lady Maroons win in their home opener put them at 2-0 on the season and they will be back in action tomorrow where they will face off with the West Jessamine Colts at Pulaski.
