Lady Maroons breeze to semifinals

After a eight-run first inning, the Pulaski County High School softball team cruised to an easy 12-0 five-inning win over Mercer County High School in the opening round of the 12th Region Softball Tournament on Saturday at Southwestern's War Path.
Less than two weeks ago, it took the two extra innings for the Lady Maroons to come back in a nailbtiter 11-10 win over the Lady Titans. That wasn't the case in the opening-round of their 12th Region Tournament rematch.
In the very first inning, Pulaski County sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs off one hit. With the bases loaded, the Lady Maroons scored four of their runs off force-in walks. Freshman Bella Ellis walked to force in senior Riley Hull. Senior Gabbie Countryman walked to score senior Dawn Wilson. Senior Vicky Countryman singled to shallow right field to score Gabbie Countryman. Senior Molli Nelson walked to score eighth-grader Ryann Sowder.
Still in the first frame, senior Riley Hull was intentionally walked to force in Vicky Countryman. Dawn Wilson reached first on an error, which lead to three runs scoring. Senior Kaylee Strunk, Molli Nelson, and Riley Hull all scored, while Wilson went all the way to third base on the Lady Titans' error.
In the bottom of the first inning, Mercer County loaded the bases with hits by Ellie Prewitt, Rhyann Tharp and Brooklin Burgess - but a Lady Maroons' 5-2-3 doubleplay ended the inning. The Lady Titans put a runner on base in the next four frames, but never scored.
The Lady Maroons tacked on two more runs in the second inning. Strunk hit into a fielder's choice to home plate, but the catcher's throw to first was errant - allowing Sowder to score. Nelson singled to right field to score junior Kaelyn Conway - courtesy running for Vicky Countryman.
The Lady Maroons scored two more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Gabbie Countryman doubled to right field to score Wilson. Seventh-grader Chloe Carroll scored from third base off a Mercer County wild pitch.
For Pulaski County, Gabbie Countryman had three hits and drove in two runs. Molli Nelson drove in two runs. Kaylee Strunk pitched five shutout innings in the win, with four strikeouts and six hits allowed.
The Lady Maroons got on base twelve times via walks and were outhit by Mercer County 6 to 5.
Pulaski County (26-9) will battle county school rivals Southwestern on Sunday in the12th Region Tournament semifinals.
PC 8 2 0 0 2 X X - 12 5 0
MC 0 0 0 0 0 X X - 0 6 3
2B - Gabbie Countryman (PC). RBI - Ellis, Gabbie Countryman 2, Sowder, Vicky Countryman, Nelson 2, Hull (PC).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
