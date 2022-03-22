Lady Maroons can't come back on Madison Central 

In a game of momentum shifts between two powerhouse teams, the Pulaski County High School softball team came out on the losing end in a 7-6 loss to Madison Central High School on Tuesday.
After the Lady Indians pounded out four runs in their first at bats, the Lady Maroons responded with three runs of their own in the home half of the first frame off back-to-back homers. After eighth-grader Chloe Carroll led off the Lady Maroons' first inning with a walk, freshman Bella Ellis drilled a two-run homer to left field. Next batter up, eighth-grader Ryan Sowder homered to center field to cut Madison Central's lead to 4-3 after one inning of play.
"We have got a lot that can hit the long ball, but we can also go small ball if we need to," Pulaski County High School softball coach Brad Gover stated. "One thing I've learned about this team is they like to hit it. We're taking a little bit different approach this year than I have in the past. We get a '3-0 count' we're swinging. We get a runner on first, we are not bunting, we're hitting. We've got those type of hitters and we're scary at every position."
"Madison Central is a good team and they're one of the top two teams in the 11th Region," Gover added. "They just beat Scott County and they returned seven of nine seniors from last year and their whole pitching staff. They beat us last year, and we were good last year."
In the bottom of the second inning the Lady Maroons tied the game at 4-4 when eighth-grader Shelbi Sellers singled to left field to score senior Kaelyn Conway from second base.
Both teams scored in the third inning to keep the game knotted at 5-5. The Lady Maroons' score came when Jesse Begley scored on a Madison Central throwing error to third base. Begley singled to get on base, stole second base, and was attempting to steal third on the Lady Indians' error.
The Lady Indians scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings to go up 7-5. The Lady Maroons responded with a run in the fifth inning to cut the Lady Indians' lead to 7-6. Eighth-grader Brooklyn Thomas, who has hit home runs in both of Pulaski County's two games, homer to left field for the Lady Maroons last score.
Pulaski County went down in order in the last two innings, and were not able to pull off the come back.
Bella Ellis batted a perfect 2-for-2, with two runs batted in and a run scored. Jesse Begley pitched all seven innings, giving up 12 hits and striking out five batters.
"We've still got to tighten up our defense in certain areas, but I can see that they are going to come around," Gover stated "We're starting four eighth graders and a freshmen. The ball kind of seeks you out and we're just taking bad angles right now in the outfield. But we're getting better.
"We have got other pitchers, but with injuries we're having to ride Jesse (Begley) right now," Gover added. "Jessie is not used to going seven-inning games, every game, but she's doing excellent right now. But when we get Brooklyn (Thomas) gets back and those two work as a tandem, it's going to be pretty good."
Pulaski County (1-1) will travel to Russell County on Thursday and play in the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament at Somerset on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
