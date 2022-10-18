The 47th District Championship game starred the Pulaski County Maroons and the Rockcastle Rockets. Rockcastle was back in the championship game for the fifth straight year, while Pulaski was looking to bring the championship back to Pulaski County for the first time since the 2019 season. The Lady Maroons would get that first district title in three years with a 3-0 sweep over the Lady Rockets (25-17, 25-21, 25-22). Head coach McKenzie McCollum was beaming with pride over the successes of her team.
“These girls set this goal before we even had tryouts this year. Proud that they have achieved their goal,” she explained.
The first point of the first set would go to Pulaski off senior Abigail Clevenger’s serve. The score would go back and forth with a true team effort from the Lady Maroons with sophomore Ava King as well as seniors Morgan Keith, Halle Mayfield, and Anna Farmer. Rockcastle would have a service error to bring the score to 8-6.
When Pulaski scored their 11th point of the set, you could tell the Maroons were having fun. A kill by Eastham followed by a kill from junior Maggie Holt would put the Maroons up 17-7. Farmer and Keith would be towers for the Maroons throughout the set as well. Pulaski would call a timeout with the score 23-17, with the Lady Rockets starting to climb back into the game. Eastham eventually would score the set-winning kill, with the first set going to the Maroons 25-17.
The second set started with Rockcastle serving. Pulaski would come back four down to tie it at 7-7. Senior Kylee Burns for Rockcastle would have a kill regaining the lead. Pulaski would pull ahead 16-11 after a kill by senior Seanna Mullins and wouldn’t look back. Pulaski would win the second set on a kill by Holt, giving them the 25-21 victory to put them on the verge of a district title.
The third set would start out all Rockcastle with the Rockets leading 10-5. A kill by Eastham would get the serve back for the Maroons and bring it within two. Holt would have another kill tying the game at 16. A timeout was called with Rockcastle leading 21-19. Pulaski would tie it at 22 on a Holt serve, giving them all the momentum they would need to clinch the win. The LAdy Maroons go on to win the final set 25-22, bringing the 47th District Championship back to Pulaski County.
All-47th District Team honors went to Pulaski County’s Ellen Cherry, Abby Clevenger, Calli Eastham, and Maggie Holt, Rockcastle County’s Kylee Burns, Hallie Brown, and Sarah Brown, Somerset’s Emily Ford, Areli Vela-Alvarez, and Lain Prather, and Casey County’s Chloe Dunn and Kyra Cain.
Pulaski County and Rockcastle County will both advance to the 12th Region Tournament as representatives of the 47th District.
