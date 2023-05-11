The Pulaski County Lady Maroons had an eventual weekend, failing to score a run against softball powers Apollo and Henderson County, before shutting out a tough Lyon County squad in the Owensboro Catholic Classic. The Maroons returned home on Thursday to conclude their regular season, hosting the Garrard County Lady Lions. Unfortunately, they were doing so without the services of freshman Chloe Carroll, who is out for several weeks due to an injury.
Despite a slow start, Pulaski held the advantage over Garrard County for a majority of the game, with Bella Ellis holding the Lions to only a few hits over the course of the evening. Eventually, the bats of the Lady Maroons would light up in the fifth inning to the tune of seven runs and after a walk-off, the game ended with Pulaski victorious and celebrating their 10-0 victory.
Senior Aislinn Ellis was the first Lion to make it on base safely, as she was hit by a pitch with one out in the top of the first inning. A single by senior Nadia Robinson gave Garrard County two base runners. Ellis closed the inning with her first strikeout to leave both of the base runners stranded.
Brooklyn Thomas led off the bottom of the first for the Lady Maroons and promptly hit a line drive single to right field. Two straight strikeouts by senior Kylee Tudor put two outs quickly on the board before a walk on Rilee Ross also gave the Maroons two base runners. A third strikeout by Tudor brought the inning to a close though, with the two teams stuck in a 0-0 tie.
Ellis found a rhythm on the mound following her first strikeout, as she struck out all three batters she faced in the top of the second inning to quickly retire the side.
Again the home team had a lead-off hit, as Novaleigh Baker smacked a single to center field to begin the bottom of the second. A sacrifice bunt from Maggie Gregory advanced Baker into scoring position before a high fly ball off the bat of Avery Davis further advanced Baker to third base. Shelbi Sellers scored the first RBI of the contest off a hit that rolled in the dirt all the way to center field, giving Pulaski the 1-0 advantage. Another single followed by Thomas before a fly out retired the side.
Again, the Garrard County offense couldn’t get going in the top of the third frame, as it was three batters up and three batters down. All three outs were turned by Thomas at shortstop. The first of those outs was on a pop fly in the infield, with Thomas making a fantastic diving grab in the dirt.
Ellis continued the lead-off streak for the Lady Maroons, hitting a single into left field to begin the bottom of the third. A bunt by Ross landed two players on base for Pulaski, with both advancing into scoring position after a throwing error by the Lady Lions. A big shot to left field by Ryann Sowder resulted in an RBI single and increased the Lady Maroons’ lead to 2-0. An RBI sacrifice fly by Baker scored the third Pulaski run and was the first out of the stanza. Two straight pop outs retired the side but with the way Ellis was pitching, a 3-0 lead could almost be considered safe at this point.
After two straight pop outs to begin the top of the fourth inning, a hit by junior Sarah Jennings was dangerously close to leaving the ball park but did result in a double for Garrard County. Ellis then recorded another strikeout to leave the base runner stranded in scoring position.
Thomas reached base again safely after being walked with one out in the bottom of the fourth. However, she was left stranded after the visiting team recorded two straight outs.
Another strikeout by Ellis resulted in the first out of the top of the fifth inning. A two out single from senior Mattie Hardwick gave the Lady Lions a bit of a chance to build some offensive momentum for themselves before a pop out ended the scoring chance for them.
Ross didn’t waste any time in the bottom of the fifth, hitting a lead-off double to deep left field. She soon scored after an RBI double from Sowder, increasing the Pulaski County lead to 4-0. A walk on Baker gave the Maroons two base runners again, with both advancing into scoring position after another sacrifice bunt from Gregory. The second out was recorded on a fielder’s choice after Davis made contact with the ball, but the fifth run scored on the choice as well. Another RBI single from Sellers made the score 6-0 in favor of the home team. Although they just had one out to work with, it didn’t look like the end of the scoring was in sight.
Another hit from Thomas, this one for a double into right field, gave her an RBI and increased the Pulaski lead to 7-0. Claire Hamilton continued the hit parade, hitting a line drive to center for another RBI to make the score 8-0, with the game-winning run coming up to bat. Ellis stepped up and after three straight balls were thrown, she made perfect contact with the next pitch. The ball sailed all the way to the wall where it bounced on top of the wall and went over, giving Ellis the walk-off home run to conclude the regular season for Pulaski in style, as the Maroons took home a 10-0 victory over Garrard County via the run rule in five innings.
The Lady Maroons were led by two RBI’s apiece from Ellis, Sowder and Seller, with Ellis also launching the home run. Thomas, Hamilton, Baker and Davis all each had an RBI in the contest as well. Ellis threw a complete game in her start on the mound, allowing no runs on just three hits while striking out six batters. Garrard County was led by a hit from three different batters.
Pulaski concludes the regular season with a 15-13 record. The Lady Maroons will be in action again next week as they compete in the 47th District Tournament as the number three seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.