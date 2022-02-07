Lady Maroons claim top seed in district

Pulaski County held a doubleheader against Rockcastle County that served as their homecoming game. Pulaski was expected to thoroughly dominate in this, their second game against district foe Rockcastle on the season (the previous result was a Pulaski win 61-32), and that is just what the Lady Maroons did in this early afternoon game, with 4 players scoring in double figures en route to a 64-42 victory over the visiting Lady Rockets. The win gave the Lady Maroons a perfect 6-0 district mark and locked up the 47th District top seed.
However, it was senior guard Caroline Oakes who had the best day, perhaps one of the best days a local basketball player could have. Not only was she tied for the game-high in points, but before the game she was awarded the game ball for the game in which she scored her 1,000th career point, and was one of 8 reps for the Senior class in the Homecoming Court that was presented at halftime of the Boys' portion of the double-header. Not to mention she had all this happen on her birthday.
An all-around amazing day for such an important part of a Lady Maroons team that has dreams of a possible 12th Region championship this season.
The first quarter started out quick on the offensive end for Pulaski, as Sydney Martin would score the first 2 points of the game. In fact, Pulaski would push the lead out early to 9-1 following points from Oakes (1), Martin (4), and Maggie Holt (2). The first point on the board for Rockcastle County was scored during this run by Addison McClure. The Lady Rockets were able to trim the deficit a bit before the first buzzer sounded, going on a quick 5-2 run to make the score stand at 11-6 at the end of the first quarter in favor of Pulaski, with everything indicating that this would be a defensive battle. Rockcastle's quick run was led by Taylor King (2 points) and Karlee Smith (a banked-in 3-point basket).
The 2nd quarter continued the trend of the first in that a defensive battle was taking place. Multiple steals coming from both sides, as well as turnovers, would slow the game down big time, as well as the amount of fouls that were piling up. The 2 teams traded baskets throughout the 2nd quarter of action, with Rockcastle getting the deficit within 3 at 18-15 midway through the quarter following points from Haven King (2), McClure (3), and Calleigh Burdette (4), while Pulaski would add points from Aubrey Daulton (2), Martin (3), and Holt (2) during the same time frame. The Lady Maroons' lead would grow before the end of the quarter, however, as Pulaski would outscore Rockcastle 7-2 the rest of the way through and lead the game 25-17 as the 2 teams would head into the locker room. Pulaski was led on this run by Daulton (2 points), Martin (2 points), and Sara Beth Thurman (a buzzer-beating 3-point basket that was banked in), while Rockcastle's lone 2 points were scored by their leading scorer for the year Talynne Shearer.
The 3rd quarter started and many folks were wondering if this game would continue to be the defensive slugfest it had been to this point. The Lady Maroons would flip the whole script on its head throughout the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Lady Rockets 17-11 throughout the entirety of the quarter to take a 42-28 lead (that honestly felt way more large than the score suggests) into the 4th and final quarter of action on the afternoon. Pulaski would be lead throughout the quarter by Martin (4 points), Madeline Butcher (2 points), Oakes (5 points), Daulton (3 points), and Holt (3 points). Rockcastle would counter with 11 points scored by Shearer (6), Smith (4), and Burdette (1).
The 4th quarter seemed to be a bit of a formality at this point according to this reporter, as Rockcastle had yet to show any sign of being able to consistently hit their shots to keep up with the pace that Pulaski was beginning to run. The Lady Maroons would start off the quarter with a quick 8-1 run to extend their lead to over 20 points at 50-29, behind points from Oakes (3), Holt (3), and Daulton (2). However, Rockcastle simply did not want to go away without a fight, going on their own quick little run at 8-3 to trim the deficit to 16 points at 53-37. Points were scored on this run by Rockcastle's Alexa Cash (3) and Shearer (5).
The Lady Maroons slammed the door, barely ajar at this point midway through the 4th, completely shut with a game-clinching 11-5 run to claim their 2nd win over Rockcastle 64-42, while also clinching the number one seed in the 47th district tournament, to be played at Casey County. Pulaski was led on this end of game run by Oakes (5 points), Martin (2 points), Daulton (2 points), and Bella Ellis (2 points). Rockcastle had points through the end of the quarter by King (2), Shearer (2), and Makayla Coffey (1).
Pulaski was led in scoring by 4 players in double-figures: Caroline Oakes with 17 points (along with 2 steals), Sydney Martin with 17 points (along with 7 rebounds and 5 steals), Aubrey Daulton with 11 points (along with 5 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists), and Maggie Holt with 10 points (along with 6 rebounds). They also had contributions from the following players: Sara Beth Thurman (3 points), Madeline Butcher (2 points, 2 steals, 3 assists), Madelyn Blankenship (2 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists), and Bella Ellis (2 points). Rockcastle County was led in scoring by Talynne Shearer with 16 points and Karlee Smith with 7 points.
Pulaski improves to 17-5 with the win, and are now on a five-game winning streak. They face a tough next few days, as they will play four more games in the span of a week, and this was their last home game of the season. On Monday, Feb. 7, they travel to McCreary Central to take on the Raiders. On Thursday, Feb. 10, they will travel to Wayne County to take on the Lady Cardinals. On Friday, Feb. 11, the Lady Maroons will travel to cross-town foe Southwestern to take on the Lady Warriors. Finally, on Saturday, Feb 12, they will travel to Breckenridge County to take on the 3rd Region powerhouse Lady Tigers in the Kentucky Vintage Tees Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.