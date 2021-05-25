Lady Maroons collect 22 hits in win over North

LONDON – The state-ranked Pulaski County High School softball team smashed out 22 hits in their 14-5 win over North Laurel High School on Monday.
Two-time All-State senior Riley Hull hit a home run to go with four hits, two runs batted in and four runs scored. Senior Molli Nelson, seventh-grader Chloe Carroll and senior Dawn Wilson all had three hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Freshman Bella Ellis had three hits and drove in two runs.
Pulaski County senior Gabbie Countryman drove in two runs. Eighth-grader Ryann Sowder hit a perfect 3-for-3 and drove in two runs. Sophomore Mckenzi Pinkston hit a triple and drove in a run. Senior Holly Barron, who had been out al season with an injury, had a single in her only at bat.
Pulaski County (23-7) travels to Mercer County High School on Tuesday and hosts #2 Ballard High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
