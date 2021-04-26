Lady Maroons come back to down Scott County

FRANKFORT – After dropping their first game of the season in an 8-0 loss to Central Hardin High School in the Capital City Showcase, the Pulaski County High School softball team came back strong with a 10-1 win over Scott County High School this pst weekend.
Pulaski County seventh-grader Chloe Carroll led the Lady Maroons with three hits, four RBI and a run scored. Senior Riley Hull hit two doubles, drove in a run and scored two runs. Senior Dawn Wilson drove in two runs an scored two runs. Kaylee Strunk had two hits, and Mollie Nelson drove in two runs.
Lady Maroons' hurler Kaylee Strunk picked up the pitching win and struck out five batters.
Pulaski County (10-1) will travel to to Whitley County High School on Monday and Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday.
