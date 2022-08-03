The Pulaski County Lady Maroons golf team competed in the Lady Gator Invitational at the Bowling Green Country Club on Monday. Pulaski placed 10th out of 13 teams at the event with a combined score of 383.
Anna New had the low score for the Lady Maroons with a score of 77, good enough to finish in a tie for 3rd place. Other scores for Pulaski included Madeline Butcher with a 95, Raegan New with a 98, Allie-Elise Baird with a 113, and Haley Whitis with a 136.
The Lady Maroons are a relatively young team under a first-year head coach in Steve Butcher. However, coach Butcher has hopes for his team at Pulaski.
“We are an inexperienced and young team other than Anna. I have been very proud of how hard they are working to get better. I think we will get much better as the season progresses along,” he explained.
