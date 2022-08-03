Weather Alert

...MAX HEAT INDICES IN THE UPPER 90S TO AROUND 100 TODAY... The combination of temperatures reaching into the upper 80s to lower 90s as well as increasing humidity will result in heat index values reaching into the upper 90s to around 100 this afternoon into early this evening. If outside today, drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible. The elderly, those with existing health conditions, and the very young are particularly vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles, remember, look before you lock!