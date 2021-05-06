Lady Maroons complete County Sweep

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons softball team and the Southwestern Lady Warriors played dead even for majority of Thursday night's cross town rivalry game. However, senior Molli Nelson came up with a big hit to lead a three-run sixth inning, which eventually gave the Lady Maroons a 5-2 victory.
"We did come out a little flat, obviously. We're a much better team than what we showed during the first five innings," said Pulaski head coach Brad Gover. "Coming off of a huge district game the night before where we were fighting for a one seed against Rockcastle, which is a good team, and then we've got Greenwood, Allen County-Scottsville, and McCracken County coming up this weekend. We have to reel them in because all three of those teams are top ten teams in the state. And I told them that Southwestern would play the best game they've played all year. We had to be ready to fight back. That's what happened tonight."
Each team put up two runs in the first inning with a RBI single from senior Dawn Wilson that scored senior Riley Hull and a sacrifice pop fly from freshman Bella Ellis that scored Nelson for Pulaski in the top of the first, then a RBI double from senior Kaitlyn Gwin that scored senior Alexa Smiddy and a RBI single from junior Jesse Begley that scored seventh-grader Jordyn McDonald for Southwestern in the bottom of the first.
With the score even at 2-2, starting pitchers Gwin and senior Kaylee Strunk went to work for their teams along with the defenses behind them and the offenses were neutralized for majority of the game.
In the top of the sixth inning, with two outs, and Strunk, who was hit by a pitch, and Hull, who was intentionally walked, on base, Nelson stepped up to bat. Four pitches into her at bat with two strikes and two balls, Nelson cracked a line drive double to the left field fence to score both Strunk and Hull to give her Lady Maroons a 4-2 lead.
Seventh-grader Chloe Carroll kept their hot streak alive with a double of her own that was able to send Nelson back to home plate and give the game its final score of 5-2.
Nelson was the top player on the night for the Maroons as she had two hits, two runs, and two RBI's. On the other side, Gwin and Begley were pretty even with a hit and an RBI each.
"It took us five innings to actually settle in and do what we've been doing all year, moving runners," said coach Gover. "Bottom line, if we get runners on, we're dangerous. A lot of teams have been intentionally walking Riley (Hull), but I've got girls coming up behind her that are seniors and that are clutch hitters. That showed tonight. Molli (Nelson) stepped up big. That's the same reason I had my daughter behind Riley a few years ago because teams would walk her, but then they'd have another big stick coming up. Pick your poison. Molli can lay it down and get on or she can hit one to the wall like she did tonight, so it's hard for teams to figure her out. I'm super proud of them. It wasn't our best performance, but it was a win and we'll take it. I like their fight."
The win advanced the Pulaski County Lady Maroons to 16-3 on the season, while the Southwestern Lady Warriors fell to 11-5. Pulaski will be back in action Friday where they will play Greenwood at Buchanon Park in Bowling Green. Southwestern will also play Friday and they will play North Laurel and Garrard County back to back on their home field.
PC - 200 003 0 - 5 8 1
SW - 200 000 0 - 2 6 4
2B - Carroll, Nelson, Strunk (PC); Gwin (SW). RBI - Nelson 2, Carroll, Ellis, Wilson (PC); Begley, Gwin (SW).
