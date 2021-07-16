Lady Maroons conduct annual basketball camp

SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team hosted their annual Lady Maroons Basketball Camp. A large turnout of young basketball players learned basketball fundamentals and competed in various basketball competitions.

