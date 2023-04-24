For the first time since the battle for the 47th District Title last season, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons and the Somerset Lady Jumpers squared off in crosstown and district action. The Jumpers won two out of the three games last season but the Maroons have had Somerset’s number in recent years, winning the prior 13 contests before last year. Something had to give on Monday evening, with the Jumpers in the midst of a five game winning streak.
The two teams battled throughout the contest, with neither team giving an inch. They were tied for a majority of the game until the bottom of the fifth, where the Lady Maroons brought home four runs. This gave the home team the edge they needed, as Pulaski went on to win the ball game 8-5.
Jazlynn Shadoan was walked to begin the game for Somerset, with the Lady Jumpers having an early base runner and momentum. A walk on Mollie Lucas gave Somerset two runners on base with one out. Another pop out retired the second batter, despite Carly Cain hitting the ball to deep center field, before yet another walk, this one on Emme Goforth, loaded the bases up for the visiting team. However, Bella Ellis clutched up on the mound and struck out the next batter, retiring the side and getting out of the jam.
The Maroons had two batters out quickly to begin the bottom of the first inning, with Cain picking up her first strikeout. Ellis then smacked the first hit for either team, a single on a line drive to center field. An error allowed Rilee Ross to reach all the way to second base, with the Lady Maroons having two runners in scoring position with two outs. A ground out retired the side with no runs making it home thus far.
It was a quick top of the second inning, with Somerset going three up and three down. Ellis recorded her second strikeout of the contest as well. Shelbi Sellers also made a bobbling catch in the infield. It was the same for the Maroons in the bottom of the frame, as they also went three up and three down with Cain grabbing her second strikeout of the evening.
Shadoan was back up to bat to start the top of the third inning and she hit a deep shot to right field for a double. A walk on Emry Pyles gave the Lady Jumpers runners on the corners with no outs. Back-to-back RBI singles by Lucas and Cain gave Somerset a 2-0 lead over the home team, with runners being left on second and third as the side was soon retired.
Although the first batter was out in short order to begin the bottom of the third frame, a Chloe Carroll triple on a belter to left field gave Pulaski a lot of momentum to score. Carroll was forced to come out of the game after being hit by the ball when she was sliding into third base. Brooklyn Thomas then walloped the ball into deep center field and over the wall, giving herself a two run home run and tying the game up with one swing of the bat at 2-2.
Kennadi Asher made it to base to begin the top of the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch, with Maddie Lynn soon making it to base as well after reaching on an error. Both runners were left stranded after the home team converted three straight outs.
The Lady Maroons also managed to get two players on base in the bottom of the fourth, as Avery Davis made it to base on an error and Maggie Gregory hit an infield single. Both runners were left stranded after two straight ground outs.
The Jumpers couldn’t get anything going in the top of the fifth as Pulaski found themselves up to bat again. A Thomas single and an Ellis walk began the bottom of the fifth, before an error allowed Ross to reach safely to load up the bases with no outs. Ryann Sowder then hammered a two RBI double into center field to put the Lady Maroons on top for the remainder of the game at 4-2. An RBI sacrifice ground out by Claire Hamilton scored the fifth Pulaski run before an RBI sacrifice fly by Davis made the score 6-2 in favor of the home team, with the inning soon coming to a close.
Again, Somerset couldn’t get anything going in the top of the sixth inning, with Ellis striking out two of the three batters she faced.
A single by Shelbi Sellers began the bottom of the sixth before another single by Thomas put runners on the corners for Pulaski with one out. Ellis then smacked an RBI single on a hard ball towards the outfield that scored the seventh run of the evening for the Lady Maroons. A ground out by Ross then scored another run for Pulaski before the final out was turned, giving the home team an 8-2 lead with the Lady Jumpers down to their final three outs.
Singles by Lucas and Cain with one out gave the Jumpers two runners on base as Emme Goforth came up to bat. She then jacked her second home run in as many games, with this one scoring three runs for Somerset and getting them within three at 8-5.
A double by Grace Prichard and a single by Kayleigh Bartley then brought the game-tying run up to bat. Ellis struck out the batter to put the Maroons one out away from winning the game. A single by Lynn loaded the bases up for Somerset, with now the game-winning run coming up to the plate. Carroll then managed to turn the final out by firing the ball to first base to catch a runner off base, giving Pulaski the 8-5 victory over Somerset.
Pulaski was led by two RBI’s from Thomas and Sowder, with Ellis, Ross and Hamilton each having one RBI apiece. Ellis pitched all seven innings, striking out seven batters. Somerset was led by three RBI’s from Goforth and an RBI apiece from Lucas and Cain. Cain struck out two in her six innings on the mound.
The Lady Maroons improve to 11-10 and the Lady Jumpers fall to 12-6. The two teams will play again on Tuesday, with the Jumpers hosting at 6 p.m.
