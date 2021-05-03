Lady Maroons cruise past Lincoln County

Monday night at Pulaski, the homestanding Lady Maroons softball team picked up the pace late to drop the Lincoln County Lady Patriots 13-1.
Senior Riley Hull was the top performer on the night for the Lady Maroons with four hits including two doubles, five RBI's, and two runs. 7th grader Chloe Carroll was a big impact on the offensive end as well with three hits including a double, four RBI's, and one run.
Senior pitcher Kaylee Strunk had a very good performance on the mound for Pulaski by only allowing two hits and one run in six innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
After three quiet innings of play, Lincoln senior Haleigh Releford broke the silence with a home run fly ball over left field. The Lady Maroons regrouped and closed the inning after only giving up the single home run.
Pulaski answered the run in a big way with a seven run inning in the bottom of the fourth.
Strunk doubled to open the inning and was replaced by sophomore courtesy runner McKenzi Pinkston. Later, freshman Bella Ellis singled to send Pinkston home and evened the score at 1-1.
A walk on sophomore Abigail Clevenger and a single by senior Molli Nelson loaded the bases for the Lady Maroons. Hull sent in two runs with a line drive double to left field. Then, three walks in a row gave Pulaski two more runs and they led 5-1.
Just before Lincoln closed the inning, Strunk grounded into a fielders choice out, but senior Dawn Wilson and Carroll both scored on the play to give Pulaski a 7-1 lead heading into the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded with Lady Maroon runners, Carroll shot a double that scored all three runners to put Pulaski ahead by nine.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Hull did the same thing. With the bags loaded she hit a double that scored all three runners to activate the mercy rule at 13-1.
The win put the Lady Maroons at 14-3 on the season and they will be back in action Tuesday night where they will face off with the Mercer County Lady Titans at home.
LCHS 000 100 - 1 2 0
PCHS 000 733 - 13 15 0
2B - Hull 2, Carroll, G. Countryman, Strunk (PC). HR - H. Releford (LC). RBI - Hull 5, Carroll 4, Strunk 2, V. Countryman, Ellis (PC); Releford (LC).
