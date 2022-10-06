Holt.jpg

Pulaski County junior Maggie Holt had a combined 25 kills in the Maroons' victories this week against Marion County and Lincoln County.

The Lady Maroons had two games earlier this week where they took on Marion County and Lincoln County. They would be able to come away with wins in both contests.

In the game against Marion County on Monday, Pulaski would win 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23). They were led by 14 kills from junior Maggie Holt, 20 assists by Elizabeth Dalton, 23 digs by senior Ellen Cherry, and three aces from senior Abigail Clevenger.

Then facing Lincoln County on the road on Tuesday, the Maroons would take home a 3-0 victory (25-22, 25-15, 25-15). They were led by 11 kills from Holt, 17 assists from Dalton, 14 digs each from Cherry and Holt, and five aces from Cherry.

