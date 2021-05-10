Lady Maroons defeat two state-ranked teams

BOWLING GREEN – For most of the season, the Pulaski County High School softball team has been ranked as one of the top teams in he state of Kentucky. This weekend, the Lady Maroons cemented their place in the state's top rankings with wins over two other state-ranked teams.
On Friday night, #16 Pulaski County down #20 Greenwood High School, 3-1. Senior pitcher Kaylee Strunk only gave up three hits and struck out five batters in the pitching victory. Senior Riley Hull hit a triple, a single and scored a run. Senior Gabbie Countryman had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Twin sister Vicky Countryman hit a double and drove in a run.
"Greenwood is an extremely good team with wins over #9 Male, #5 Central Hardin, #6 McCracken, and #2 Ballard," stated Pulaski County High School softball coach Brad Gover. "You don’t just accidentally beat those top teams in the state of Kentucky. We played an extremely solid game, which was decided in the seventh inning. As soon as that game was over, we switch fields and took on the #1 team in the state, South Warren."
Top-ranked South Warren scored six of their seven runs in the last three at bats for the 7-1 win over the Lady Maroons. Senior Mollie Nelson led the Lady Maroons with three hits, while Hull had two hits in the game. Strunk had a hit and drove in the Lady Maroons' lone run.
"South Warren is unbelievably good, their defense is second to none and they have dangerous hitters all the way down the lineup we battle them to the fifth inning in a 1-1 tie ball game," stated Gover. "That game could’ve went either way depending on a couple calls early on. The girls played their hearts out. Then we get in extremely late Friday night with little sleep, and have to get up and play #6 McCracken County."
On Saturday morning, Pulaski County upset #6 McCracken County High School in a 7-0 shutout win. Strunk only gave up three hits in the shutout win and struck out four batters.
"I can’t say enough about Kaylee Strunk," Gover continued. "She is an extreme workhorse on the mound and she is getting better every day. It takes a special pitcher to be asked to go out and battle three of the top teams in the state in less than 24 hours and win two of those games in a lockdown matter."
In the McCracken County win, Hull hit a perfect 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored two runs. Seventh-grader Chloe Carroll had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs.Vicky Countryman had three hits and drove in a run, while Gabbie Countryman had two hits. Freshman Bella Ellis drove in two runs, while junior Kaelyn Conway scored two runs.
"Anyone knows when you talk softball in Kentucky that McCracken County is up at the top, they have an unbelievable program that has Division 1 talent coming out of their year in and year out," Gover explained. "Another superb performance from Kaylee Strunk, and you also can’t overlook the pitch calling by Riley Hull. I have called the pitches ever since I’ve been there and I turned that duty over to Riley this year because she has such a feel for each batter and where they’re placed at the plate. Not many teams have the luxury of doing that, but she called an unbelievable weekend keeping them off balance."
"This has been an amazing experience for my young ones coming up," Gover continued. "They stepped up this weekend and played extremely well they’re learning to compete against the best. That’s what we’re trying to do here at Pulaski County, is let these girls know that we will be playing the best year in and year out. These games teach you a lot. They definitely let you know your weaknesses, so you can come back and improve on them and I think that’s what makes this team dangerous for the postseason."
"If you look at our schedule from top to bottom, it is extremely tough and that’s what makes us better," Gover concluded. "I always tell my girls you may not win every game, but I’ll promise you the games that you lose you will learn something. It’s always better to go out and compete hard and lose a game, rather than playing someone that you’re going to beat by 15 or 20 every night. That will only set you up for failure when the times get tough."
Pulaski County (18-4) will host North Laurel High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.