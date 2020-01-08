Lady Maroons dominate McCreary Central, 64-29

The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team breezed to an easy 64-29 win over McCreary Central High School on Monday. The Lady Maroons dominated from the start en rout to an easy 12th region match-up victory.
Senior Heidi Thompson scored a game-high 14 points, and senior Haylee Ridner added 12 points. Maddy Dunn and Madelyn Blankenship both scored 8 points each. Carolin Oakes, Abbee Coomer, and Molli Nelson all scored 5 points each. Dawn Wilson scored three points. Sydney Martin and Sarah Swift scored two points each.
Pulaski County (11-4) will travel to Rockcastle County on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
