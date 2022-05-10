Lady Maroons dominate on Senior Night 

It was a special evening at Pulaski County on Tuesday, as the Lady Maroons honored three great seniors on Senior Night, with those seniors being Jessie Begley, Kaelyn Conway, and Holly Barron. The pre-game ceremony honoring these 3 seniors was absolutely beautiful, fitting of 3 great student athletes. After the ceremony, it was game time, as the Lady Maroons welcomed in Whitley County for their 2nd-to-last home game of the season.
The Lady Maroons were coming off a pretty tough loss to Lexington Catholic (11-0) on Monday, so they needed a big bounce back here. Pulaski definitely bounced back in a big way, as they used an insanely efficient 2nd and 3rd inning on offense to grab ahold of the lead and never look back. Combined with great pitching by Begley and Brooklyn Thomas (11 combined strikeouts), the Lady Maroons were able to claim the victory here 14-1 in just 5 innings of play.
Begley was able to work her usual magic on the mound in the top of the first inning, retiring the first 3 batters she faced with relative ease. She also managed to strike out 2 of those batters that she faced to get her first 2 strikeouts of the evening. In the bottom of the 1st, it seemed that this game was going to be more of a pitcher's duel than originally thought. Lunsford was able to retire all 3 batters she faced on a very small amount of pitches, leading us to the end of the 1st inning still in a 0-0 tie.
Pulaski swapped Thomas and Begley on the field to start off the top of the second inning, with Thomas taking the mound and Begley moving to short stop. Jaycie Monhollen was able to draw a walk to lead off the inning, becoming the first base runner for either team. Thomas would then be able to down 2 straight batters via strikeout to put the Maroons one out away from getting out of the inning. Monhollen was then able to steal 2nd base before a single to center field by Hallie Huddleston would advance her to 3rd base. Thomas would be able to get out of the jam after this, throwing her 3rd strikeout of the inning to retire the side. The first batter up for Pulaski in the home half of the inning, Bella Ellis, would be able to strike the ball to deep center field for a single to jump start the Lady Maroons' offense, with Kristen Doolin coming on to pinch run. A well-placed bunt by Conway would be good for a single and would advance Doolin to 3rd base. After Conway managed to steal 2nd base, Shelbie Sellers would be able to launch an RBI double to right field to score the first run of the game for Pulaski. Barron would be able to draw a walk to load up the bases for the Maroons with no outs on the scoreboard. McKenzi Pinkston would be able to leg out an infield single to score another run for the home team, making the score 2-0. Avery Davis managed to then make it on base after hitting into a fielder's choice, with the lead runner being thrown out at home plate.
After the Maroons returned to the top of the line-up and the next batter flew out into the infield, Begley would be able to draw a bases loaded walk to score the 3rd run of the inning for the Lady Maroons. Thomas then stepped up to bat and was able to break the game wide open, as she smacked a 2-RBI double to right field to make the score 5-0, before a throwing error would score yet another run (making it 6-0) and let Thomas advance all the way to 3rd base. Whitley County then swapped to their other pitcher, Kara Canada. As the Lady Maroons had batted around at this point, Ellis came back up to the plate, and she smacked an RBI single to left field to make it 7-0. A throwing error would put 2 runners into scoring position following an at-bat by Conway, before the next batter would line out in the infield to finally end the 2nd inning there.
In the top of the third inning, Thomas really started to shine on the mound, retiring the 3 batters she faced in a row to quickly retire the side (including getting her 4th strikeout of the ball game). Barron would lead off the bottom of the frame and she would quickly smack a single to left field to get the Lady Maroons going once again, with Pinkston following up with a single of her own to right field. A great hit by Davis would follow, which would result in an RBI double for her, making the lead for Pulaski 8-0. Another double to left field by Chloe Carrol would score the 9th run of the game for the Lady Maroons. Begley would then step up and hit a huge shot straight down the left field line which would give her a 2-RBI triple for her efforts, making the score 11-0.
After Thomas would draw a walk to put runners on the corners, Ellis would grab her 2nd RBI of the game following a single to left field, increasing the Maroons' lead to 12-0. The next batter would hit into a fielder's choice with the batter being thrown out on 1st base, although the other 2 runners would move into scoring position. As Sellers would draw a walk on the 4th ball of the at-bat, the final pitch was a wild one in the dirt, allowing the runner from 3rd to score and making the score 13-0, just 2 runs away from the run rule ending this game. The Colonels then switched back to their original starting pitcher (Lunsford), who, although walking Pinkston, would be able to retire 2 batters via the fly out to end the scoring there for the Lady Maroons.
Pulaski would swap Thomas and Begley again to start off the top of the fourth inning, with Thomas moving back to short stop and Begley going back on the mound. Following the first batter up for Whitley County lining out to the pitcher, Monhollen would be able to absolutely smash a ball out of the park, resulting in the home run and giving the Colonels their first run of the day. Begley would refocus quickly after this mishap, locking in for the rest of the game. She threw 2 straight strikeouts (her 3rd and 4th of the ball game) to retire the side without anymore damage coming across. The Lady Maroons were back to the top of the order once again to begin the bottom of the 4th, with the first batter fly out to 2nd base. Begley was the 2nd batter up (and of course on her senior day) would create some magic, crushing a ball far back and over the wall, giving herself the home run (her 4th of the year) and increasing the Maroons lead to 14-1. The next 2 batters would fly out to the outfield to retire the Pulaski side and give Whitley County one more chance to make this a closer ball game.
In the top of the 5th, Begley absolutely shut the door on any comeback hope for the Colonels. She was absolutely magic on the mound following the home run she gave up in the previous inning and here she really showed her full repertoire. Begley would manage to strikeout the side (her 5th, 6th, and 7th strikeouts of the day) to end the ball game with the run rule coming into effect, as the Lady Maroons would claim the bounce-back victory 14-1. An absolutely perfect way to send off the 3 seniors for the Lady Maroons here. It was also quite poetic, as both the now (Begley with 7 strikeouts, 3 RBI's, and the home run) and the future (Thomas, an 8th grader, with 4 strikeouts and 2 RBI's) were showcased in this one. A great game for Pulaski County!
The Lady Maroons improve to 17-7 with the victory and have three more games this week before the final week of the regular season next week. On Friday, they will host the Lady Jaguars of North Laurel (19-11) in their final home game of the 2022 season. Then, on Saturday, they will compete in two games at the George Rogers Clark Cardinal Round Robin. They will play the hosting George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals (11-8) and the Lady Eagles of Johnson Central (17-8).
