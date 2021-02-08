Lady Maroons dominate on Senior Night

Saturday, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons basketball team dominated on their senior night to take a 70-47 victory over the McCreary Central Lady Raiders.
Before the game, Pulaski celebrated their three seniors, Shelby Cothron, Maddy Dunn, and Dawn Wilson.
The trio put on a show on their special night combining for 33 points with Cothron finishing with 17, Dunn at 11, and Wilson at 5. Cothron and Dunn also displayed good defense and court vision with multiple steals and assists each, and Wilson had an outstanding defensive performance with numerous blocks.
The Lady Maroons displayed their talent on the defensive end right away and held McCreary Central to just six points in the first and led 17-6 heading into the second quarter.
Junior Madelyn Blankenship put in a three to open the game, and throughout the rest of the quarter Pulaski had seven from junior Caroline Oakes from two threes and a free throw, four from Dunn off a steal and layup and a close shot off a pass from Cothron, and a three ball from Cothron.
The Lady Raider points in the first were all shots in the paint each from Corinne Trammell, Emily Anderson, and Elizabeth Anderson.
While the Lady Maroons performed well in the first, they were even more dominant in the second and outscored McCreary Central 28-11 in the period for a 45-17 lead at halftime.
Pulaski had a three each from sophomore Sydney Martin, Blankenship, Cothron, sophomore Sarah Swift, and freshman Sydney Resch, as well as three driving layups by Cothron with one assisted by Dunn, a mid range jumper from freshman Maggie Holt, a driving bucket and free shot from Dunn, and a driving layup from Oakes.
McCreary Central's points in the second came from a three by Elizabeth Anderson, a trio of inside baskets by Trammell, and a pair of free throws from Kennedy Creekmore.
After the break, Elizabeth Anderson tried her best to close the gap for the Lady Raiders with with eight points in the third, but the Lady Maroons held they ground and stayed on top.
During the third quarter, Wilson had an inside bucket that was assisted by Dunn, Oakes had nine from two inside shots with one assisted by Dunn and one assisted by Cothron, a mid range jumper and a three ball, and Dunn had a driving layup.
Besides Elizabeth Anderson's eight points, Trammell had an inside basket, and Emily Anderson nailed a three ball, and the Lady Raiders trailed 58-30 heading into the fourth.
McCreary Central had their best offensive period of the game with 17 points in the fourth quarter from a three and pair of free throws by Creekmore, a couple of free shots and inside shot by Elizabeth Anderson, a three from Jayci Bell, an inside bucket by Trammell, and a three from Megan Loudermilk.
The Lady Maroons closed their night with 12 in the fourth from a three and pair of free throws by Cothron, a driving bucket from Dunn, an inside shot from Holt, and a three from Wilson off a pass from Dunn.
Pulaski spread the ball around well and had three double figure scorers in Oakes who led the team with 18, and Cothron and Dunn following with 17 and 11. The Lady Maroons were also outstanding on defense throughout the night and forced a ton of turnovers to lead them to the win.
The win advanced the Lady Maroons to 7-3, and they will play the Lincoln County Patriots tonight at home.
PCHS 17 28 13 12 - 70
MCHS 6 11 13 17 - 47
PULASKI COUNTY - Oakes 18, Cothron 17, Dunn 11, Blankenship 6, Wilson 5, Holt 4, Martin 3, Resch 3, Swift 3.
MCCREARY CENTRAL - Elizabeth Anderson 17, Trammell 11, Creekmore 7, Emily Anderson 5, Bell 3, Loudermilk 3.
