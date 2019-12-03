Lady Maroons down Adair County, 50-36, in season opener

COLUMBIA - The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team started off the 2019-2020 season the right way with a 50-36 road win over Adair County in Monday night's season opener. The Lady Maroons took control of the game from the start after taking a 25-20 halftime lead.
Pulaski County senior Haylee Ridner led the way with a 11 points and three treys. Heidi Thompson and Molli Nelson both scored 8 points each. Caroline Oakes scored 7 points, while Dawn Wilson and Maddie Dunn scored 5 points each. Sydney Martin scored 4 points and Madelyn Blankenship scored 2 points.
Pulaski County (1-0) will host Corbin on Thursday, Dec. 5.
