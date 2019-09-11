Lady Maroons down Boyle County in 3 sets

Not only was it a special night because the Pulaski County Maroons volleyball team obtained their fifth 12th Region win as the beat the Boyle County Rebels in three sets last night at Pulaski, but also because senior Peyton Randolph reached her 1000th career kill.
Early in the third set, Randolph smashed down her 1000th career kill, and head coach Teresa Combs took a timeout to recognize and celebrate her great accomplishment.
"Obviously we're proud of Peyton Randolph and her accomplishment this evening," said coach Combs following the victory. "We've had two players reach that goal and her older sister was the first one. We're really proud of her and what she brings to our program. As we said over in the huddle, it takes a great pass, a great set for her to get those great hits as well. They're excited."
Following Randolph's 1000th kill which put the Maroons up 5-4 early in the set, her and Lindsey Horn put in some good work throughout the remainder of the set to help their team reach a 25-10 set win. The dominant set win gave them the victory in three sets.
Randolph finished her special game to lead the Maroons to the big win with a very good stat line of 15 kills, 7 assists, 6 digs, and 3 aces.
"I'm really pleased with out team play," said coach Combs. "I feel like our girls continue to play for each other. When things aren't going our way, they're not pointing fingers at each other. They're lifting each other up but they hold each other accountable. I like my team and I like what we've got going on right now."
Besides the dominant performance in the final set, the first two were not much different. First, in set one the teams went back and forth early, but the Maroons gradually pulled away to reach a 25-17 set win.
Then in the second set, they built a strong lead early as they began the set with a 6-1 run. Following the run, the Rebels came up with a point here and there but ultimately the Maroons controlled the entire set and won it 25-11.
"I feel like we came out and played very controlled tonight," said coach Combs. "We had some good passes, some good hits, but we have some things we have to work on. But, we're just a third into our season so everything isn't clicking always like we would like for it too, but we'll get better."
The Pulaski County Maroons advanced to 8-5 on the season after last night's victory and they will be back in action tomorrow night where they will face off with the Casey County Rebels in a 47th district matchup as Casey County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.