The Lady Maroons of Pulaski County started off their season with a home game against the Lady Warriors of Danville Christian on a rainy Tuesday night. After returning the core of the team minus two seniors, the Maroons are expected to be even better than their 21-10 record from last season, especially considering the expected improvement of juniors Sydney Martin and Maggie Holt. Danville Christian is also expected to be really solid this year after an 18-9 season last year and returning sophomore Grace Mbugua.
This one was all Maroons however, as they got out to a hot start in the first quarter and didn’t look back, eventually winning this one easily 72-46. The home team was led by Martin, who was outscoring the entire Lady Warriors team for a majority of the game before being pulled early in the fourth quarter, as she finished with 32 points for the game. Also of note was the ability of the Maroons to intercept passes, as they had 17 for the game as a team.
Senior Victoria Inmon got the scoring off quickly for Danville Christian to open up the game with two points, before the Maroons would set the tone for the game with a 16-1 run that would blow out their lead to 16-3. Martin would have 10 of those early Pulaski County points, including connecting with two three-pointers, with senior Aubrey Daulton and freshman Madeline Butcher also contributing early three-point baskets.
Danville Christian would stop the bleeding a little bit with an 8-3 run the rest of the way through the quarter to trim their deficit to 19-11 at the end of the first period of play. They would get contributions during the run from freshman Paisley Metz, Inmon, and Mbugua.
The Maroons would gain back control of the momentum throughout the second quarter, only allowing six points in the quarter while scoring 18 to take a 37-17 lead into the break. Martin continued her brilliant first half with another five points to give her 18 at the break. Other scorers in the quarter for Pulaski County include Daulton with eight, freshman Brooklyn Thomas with three, and freshman Hannah Murray with a buzzer-beating lay up right before the half for another two.
In the third quarter, Pulaski kept up the pressure on Danville Christian, outscoring them 15-10 in a quick third quarter that saw the Maroons lead stand at 52-27 heading into the final period of play. Martin would continue her torrential output, scoring 12 of the Maroons’ points in the quarter. Butcher would add two points and Holt would score her first point of the night. For the Lady Warriors, Mbugua would score seven of the Warriors’ 10 points, with senior Hilda Maichibu adding two and sophomore Alexia Baldock adding one.
Pulaski was on cruise control heading into the fourth quarter, but would still outscore the Warriors by a margin of 20-19 to eventually take home the 72-46 win. The Lady Maroons pulled their older starters early in the quarter, with their reserves playing solidly for being a much younger group. Butcher would lead the Lady Maroons with eight in the quarter, while Holt would have three, Thomas would have three, Martin would have two, sophomore Sydney Resch would have two, and seventh grader Caroline Heist would have two. Junior Braxtyn Heck would lead Danville Christian during the quarter with six.
Martin would lead the way for the Maroons with a 32 point, six rebound, and five steal performance. Other notable contributors for the Maroons include Madeline Butcher with 13 points and Aubrey Daulton with 11 points, six rebounds, and four steals. Thomas would have six points, Holt would have four points and nine rebounds, Resch would have two points and three rebounds, Murray would have two points, three steals, and three assists, and Heist with two points, two assists, and two steals. Mbugua led the way for the Warriors with 16 points.
The Maroons improve to 1-0 to begin the season and will next be in action on Monday as they travel to Danville for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
