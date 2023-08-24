The Pulaski County High School gymnasium was the site of Thursday night's battle between crosstown foes Somerset and Pulaski County and what a battle the night's contest turned out to be. The Jumpers were coming off a fourth straight victory to begin their season while the Lady Maroons were hoping for a quick rebound from Tuesday's sweep at the hands of Corbin. It was a bit of a homecoming for new Somerset head coach Heather Baker, as she is the all-time leading scorer for the Pulaski County Lady Maroons basketball team.
The two teams battled all night long. Just as soon as it seemed like one team had an advantage, the other came storming right back into the contest, with it truly looking like anybody's game as it went into the fifth and deciding set. However, at the end of the night it was the Lady Maroons celebrating, as they became the first team to defeat Somerset this season with their 3-2 victory (22-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9).
The Jumpers got out to a quick 3-0 start in the first set, with senior Emily Ford grabbing an ace. The Maroons answered right back, scoring three straight to bring it even at 3-3 following a kill apiece from juniors Becca DeBord and Ava King and an ace from freshman Olivia Travis. Neither team could get much separation from the other on the scoreboard for most of the set, although Pulaski took a slight lead at 17-15 following a kill from senior Maggie Holt and a kill and a block from Travis.
Everything seemed to be going Pulaski's way late in the set before the Jumpers started making things close before tying the set up at 22-22. A 3-0 sprint at the end handed the first set to the Jumpers as they went up 1-0 in the contest, with junior Serenity Haynes getting two straight aces to close the set.
It was advantage Pulaski early in the second set after two aces from Travis and a kill from DeBord, before Somerset used four straight Pulaski errors to gain a 4-3 edge in the period. Holt was huge following this, scoring three straight kills and a block to put Pulaski in front 11-7. Head coach McKenzie McCollum stated following the game how huge Holt was on the court for the Lady Maroons.
"She's a phenomenal athlete. She knows when to turn it on and she knows how to get her team to work together and how to do their own job mentally and physically," she explained.
Aces from Holt and senior Maleah Young increased the Pulaski lead midway through the set to 16-10. Two kills from Ford, as well as a block from junior Ella Lancaster, kept the Jumpers in it however, as they trailed by just two points at 18-16. A brilliant finish by the home team saw the Maroons go on a 7-3 run to take the second set by a score of 25-19 to even up the game overall. DeBord had an ace late, with Holt converting two more kills at the end to hand Pulaski the set victory.
The two teams were evenly matched heading into the third set and it showed, as after the first 20 serves of the period the game was tied at 10-10. Holt added another two blocks and a kill for the Lady Maroons, with King and Travis also adding kills. Somerset had an ace for their 10th point of the frame by junior Whitney King.
The Jumpers created some space with a 5-0 run to take a 19-13 lead in the set, with Haynes getting a kill and two aces, Ford and junior Kyndell Fisher adding a kill each and senior Kylie Whitaker earning a block. The Maroons fought back with kills from King, DeBord and Holt but were just too far back for it to count, as Somerset earned the 25-20 third set victory after a call on the Maroons for hitting the ball four times before getting it back over the net.
The Briar Jumpers were one set away from victory heading into the fourth set and again the two teams battled to begin the period. Pulaski had a slight edge at 7-4 following two aces from Travis, a kill from junior McKenzie Strunk and another three straight kills from Holt. However, Somerset fought back with a 6-0 run to take a 10-7 lead over the home team following two aces from Haynes and another block from Lancaster.
Again in the middle of the set, neither team could get much of an advantage on the scoreboard. Pulaski finally took the lead back for good in the set using a 6-0 run that made it 22-16 late, featuring a kill from junior Savannah Heist and three aces from King. Somerset attempted to battle back but following an ace from junior Brooklyn York and a block from Travis, the Lady Maroons claimed the fourth set 25-19 and pushed the game to a fifth and final set.
Somerset won the coin toss and got first serve in the tiebreaker set, immediately taking the lead on an ace from Ford. Early kills from Haynes and Lancaster kept the Briar Jumpers in the game before a quick 4-0 run from the Maroons put them on top 11-6 after a kill from DeBord and another block from Travis.
A kill from Ford ended the run of Pulaski, with Somerset desperately trying to get back in the contest. A kill from DeBord and an ace from Young brought the Maroons within two points before an ace from Ford brought the Jumpers their final point of the evening. DeBord got the 14th point via a kill after multiple players went diving on the ground to keep the ball alive in a great rally, before the game-winning kill was also struck by DeBord to give Pulaski the 15-9 set victory and the 3-2 game victory over their crosstown rivals. For Pulaski, that is their second crosstown victory in the past week, with coach McCollum being very pleased of the team's effort following the game.
"We knew this was going to be a tough season for us. We knew everyday we have to work hard and we knew coming into this one that Somerset was a scrappy team. We came in and were prepared, read the court well and just did what we needed to do to earn the win," she described.
Pulaski was led by Holt who had 19 kills, three blocks and an ace in the contest. DeBord had eight kills, while King contributed five aces. Travis was tied for the team-high with five aces while also having the high mark of six blocks.
Somerset was led by 11 kills from Ford and six from Haynes. Lancaster led the team with four blocks. Haynes led with six aces while Ford had three aces of her own.
Pulaski improves to 2-2 and will next be in action on Tuesday when they will travel to Rockcastle County for district action. That game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Somerset falls to 4-1 and will be in action again when they travel to Danville Christian for the 12th Region All "A" Tournament. The Jumpers' first game will be at 10 a.m. against Trinity Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.