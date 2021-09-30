Lady Maroons down McCreary Central 

STEARNS – The Pulaski County High School volleyball team picked up their 10th win of the season in a 2-1 (25-14, 23-25, 15-10) victory over McCreary Central High School on Tuesday.
Pulaski County junior Calli Eastham led the was with seven kills, two digs and an ace. Junior Elizabeth Dalton had 18 assists and five digs. Junior Halle Mayfield had seven digs, five assists and one ace.
Junior Seanna Mullins had four kills and two digs. Junior Morgan Keith had four kills and two digs. Sophomore Maggie Holt had three kills, two digs, and an assist. Junior Ellen Cherry had two kills, eight digs and three assists. Sophomore Maleah Young had three aces and one dig.
"The girl's came ready to play and their energy was already up after cheering on the freshman and JV girls," stated Pulaski County volleyball coach McKenzie McCollum. "We tried out a new line-up and the girls did a great job of adjusting and doing their part on the court. Each player contributed to the game whether that was on the court or off the court, they were all involved in the game, and they all worked towards the same goal."
"The second set started off a little rocky, I think we were just comfortable with winning that first set," McCollum stated. "However, the girls did a great job of pushing each other to get better, unfortunately we fought back a little to late."
"In the third set Maleah Young and Abby Clevenger kept us ahead of the game with their line drive serves," McCollum said. "The front row, Seanna Mullins, Morgan Keith, Maggie Holt, Peyton Putteet, Abby Vacca, and Callie Eastham did a great job of putting the ball down and making McCreary's defense move. The setters, Elizabeth Dalton, Halle Mayfield, and Amelia Smith did a great job of sharing the ball and moving it around. Everyone contributed on the back row by keeping the ball alive. Everyday we are working and focusing on the small errors we make whether that is in practice or games to better prepare ourselves for the big battle ahead at the district tournament."
Pulaski County (10-14) will host Corbin High School on Monday, Oct. 4.
