Lady Maroons down Mercer Co. in extra innings

HARRODSBURG – It took two extra innings for the #16 Pulaski County High School softball team to down the homestanding Mercer County High School Lady Titans by a scored of 10-9 on Tuesday. Despite the Lady Titans' 14-17 record, Mercer County is considered one of the better teams in the 12th Region.
Mercer County went up 8-3 after four innings, but the Lady Maroons scored four runs in the fifth to get within a run of the home team. Pulaski County senior Gabbie Countryman doubled to right field to score senior Dawn Wilson. Eighth-grader Ryann Sowder singled to left field to score junior Kaelyn Conway. Senior Riley Hull singled to right field to plate Gabbie Countryman. Senior Molli Nelson grounded out to short to score Sowder.
The Lady Maroons tied the game at 8-8 in the top of the sixth when Sowder singled home Conway.
Both teams scored in the first extra inning, as Wilson scored for the Lady Maroons on a passed ball. Hull hit an RBI single in the second extra inning to score sophomore Mckenzi Pinkston for the go-ahead run.
Pulaski County senior pitcher Kaylee Strunk retired the side in the ninth inning for the Lady Maroons' win. Strunk struck out 11 batters in the 7.1-inning pitching win.
Pulaski County's Gabbie Countryman hit a perfect 3-for-3 and drove in two runs. Riley Hull had two hits and drove in three runs. Molli Nelson had three hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Seventh-grader Chloe Carroll and freshman Bella Ellis had two hits each. Ryan Sowder had two hits and drove in two runs.
Pulaski County (24-7) will host #2 Ballard High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
